OKC Dodgers Game Notes - August 28, 2018

August 28, 2018 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release





Oklahoma City Dodgers (70-61) vs. Iowa Cubs (47-85)

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Chicago Cubs

Games #132 of 140/Road #62 of 70 (29-32)

Pitching Probables: OKC-RHP Logan Bawcom (2-3, 5.70) vs. IOW-RHP Luke Farrell (0-4, 4.01)

Tuesday, August 28, 2018 | Principal Park | Des Moines, Iowa | 7:08 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM AM-1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio - Alex Freedman

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers open a nine-game, seven-day road trip to close the regular season with a four-game series over three days against the Iowa Cubs. The series begins at 7:08 p.m. at Principal Park...With nine games remaining in the regular season, the Dodgers lead second-place Colorado Springs by a half-game in the American Northern Division standings.

Last Game: Colorado Springs sent the Dodgers to a 7-0 loss in their regular-season home finale Monday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Colorado Springs starting pitcher Adrian Houser (2-3) pitched seven shutout innings, allowing five hits and one walk with five strikeouts in the win. Relievers Mike Zagurski and Tristan Archer closed out the game, as Colorado Springs pitchers combined to retire 16 of the final 17 Dodgers batters, including the last 11 in a row. The Sky Sox got on the scoreboard in the third inning, scoring a run on a sacrifice fly by Christian Bethancourt. They boosted their lead to 3-0 in the fifth inning when Tyrone Taylor hit a RBI single and Domingo Santana followed with a RBI double. Tyler Saladino and Santana each hit solo home runs within the span of three batters in the seventh inning to extend to a 5-0 advantage. Taylor added a two-run double in the eighth inning to make it 7-0. The Sky Sox outhit OKC, 15-5, and had a 7-1 advantage in extra-base hits. Brock Stewart (3-3) was hit with the loss, allowing three runs and seven hits over 5.0 innings, with one walk and four strikeouts.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Logan Bawcom (2-3) is slated to make his seventh start with OKC tonight...He's coming off his best start with OKC and last took the mound Aug. 23 against Omaha. He allowed two runs and five hits over 6.0 innings, with no walks and four strikeouts in OKC's 3-2 win. It marked his first quality start in six outings with the team...Bawcom has spent most of this season with Double-A Tulsa, making 12 starts and going 4-6 with a 4.43 ERA, 42 K's and 19 walks over 61.0 IP...He signed a minor league contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers May 16 after making three starts with the independent Sugar Land Skeeters to begin the season...The 2018 season marks his third stint in the Dodgers organization. He was originally drafted by the Dodgers in the 17th round in 2010 from UT-Arlington...He spent most of the 2016 season with OKC as well, serving as a key swingman among the pitching staff, going 6-5 with a 1.92 ERA over 31 appearances, including 12 starts...He split the 2017 season with Triple-A El Paso (San Diego) and Triple-A Nashville (Oakland), going a combined 2-5 with a 3.31 ERA over 47 relief appearances...Today is his 12th career appearance, but first start against Iowa. He made two appearances against the I-Cubs last season - one with Nashville and one with El Paso. He also pitched in five games against Iowa in 2016 with OKC and in three games with Tacoma from 2013-14. Bawcom has had repeated success against the I-Cubs, going 3-0 with a 1.33 ERA and a .226 BAA.

Against the I-Cubs: 2018: 10-2 2017: 9-7 All-time: 150-147 At IOW: 68-78

The Dodgers and I-Cubs are meeting for the final time this season and second series at Principal Park...The Dodgers have won each of the first three series of the season between the teams and have won 10 of 12 meetings overall...The teams last met in Oklahoma City Aug. 17-19, with the Dodgers winning the series, 3-1. The teams split the first two games before the Dodgers swept both games of a doubleheader on the final day...Both of Iowa's wins over the Dodgers this season have been in extra innings, as four of 12 meetings in 2018 have gone into extras...The Dodgers swept an April 25-29 series between the teams at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, 5-0...This is the Dodgers' first trip back to Iowa since opening the season in Des Moines, but due to inclement weather, the teams could only play three of the scheduled five games...Dodgers pitchers have held Iowa to a .222 batting average over the first 12 meetings as OKC has outscored Iowa, 55-29...Since the Dodgers affiliation began in 2015, OKC is 18-10 at Principal Park.

Dynamic Dodgers Duo: Yesterday pitcher Manny Bañuelos and outfielder Alex Verdugo were named to the 2018 All-Pacific Coast League Team. Both are among the league's best in their respective positions, with Verdugo ranking second in the PCL with a .332 batting average and Bañuelos ranking among the league's top five pitchers in ERA (3.59) and strikeouts (126)...This marks the fourth straight year a member of the OKC Dodgers has been named to the end-of-season All-PCL Team, but just the second time since Oklahoma City rejoined the PCL in 1998 that multiple players have made the team in the same season, as well as the first time since 1999.

Race for the Batting Title: Alex Verdugo drew a walk, but was held without a hit last night for the sixth time in the last nine games. He now ranks second in the PCL with a .332 batting average - one point behind Salt Lake's Jose Fernandez (.333)...He entered Aug. 15 with a .346 clip, but has since been held 5-for-28 over his last nine games, including an 0-for-13 drought over five games Aug. 15-23 - his longest streak without hit in his two Triple-A seasons...No OKC player has won the PCL batting title since the team reentered the league in 1998.

Quiet Riot: The Dodgers were shutout for the eighth time this season last night, as well as for the third time this month. They tallied five hits, marking the 14th straight game the team has finished a game with nine or fewer hits. It was also the eighth time in the last 14 games the Dodgers were held to three or fewer runs...During the last 14 games, the Dodgers are batting .212 (94x443), including .214 (24x112) with runners in scoring position. They have scored 45 runs during the stretch (3.2 rpg).

Starting Line: Last night snapped a streak of 10 consecutive outings by OKC starting pitchers allowing two or fewer earned runs, as Brock Stewart surrendered three over 5.0 innings. Even with the hiccup, the starting rotation during the recent 11-game homestand combined for a 2.37 ERA (16 ER/60.2 IP) and held opponents to a .247 batting average (55x223) with four home runs and 47 strikeouts against 12 walks.

Schlitt's Malt Liquor: Over his last six appearances, reliever Brian Schlitter has retired 18 of 20 batters faced, holding opponents 1-for-19 with one walk and five strikeouts. He's notched saves in each of his last four games, bringing his season total up to 20 --- second in the PCL. It's the most saves recorded by an OKC pitcher since 2012 (Jose Valdez, 21) and third-most in a single season in the team's PCL era (since 1998)...This is also the fourth season of Schlitter's career with 20-plus saves.

Around the Horn: The Dodgers have lost seven of their last nine true road games and are 4-9 over their last 13 true road games...Donovan Solano has tallied three multi-hit games over his last four contests, going 6-for-17...Last night snapped a string of five straight games Tim Locastro was hit by a pitch. He has 18 HBP's this month -most in the Majors or Minors. His 29 total HBP's between OKC, the AZL Dodgers and LA Dodgers rank second among all players in the Majors or Minors. Only Travis Jones of High-A Wilmington has been plunked more often (33)...Last night was the team's fifth loss this month by at least six runs. OKC's -24 run differential in August ranks 13th in the PCL (12-14 record)...The OKC and LA Dodgers enter tonight with identical 70-61 records.

