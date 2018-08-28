Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (69-64) at New Orleans Baby Cakes (66-66)

Game #134: Nashville Sounds (69-64) at New Orleans Baby Cakes (66-66)

Pitching Matchup: LHP Eric Jokisch (5-10, 4.25) vs. RHP Tyler Cloyd (5-5, 5.57)

First Pitch: 7:00 CST

Radio: ALT 97.5 FM

TV: MiLB TV

From the Notes

Fowler's 10-Game Streak: Outfielder Dustin Fowler has hit safely in 10 straight games for the Sounds. During his 10-game streak that started on August 17, Fowler is hitting .268 (11-for-41) with 3 runs scored, 5 RBI, 3 doubles, 1 home run and 1 triple. Prior to his 0-for-4 performance on August 15, Fowler had hit in seven straight games. Since rejoining Nashville on August 3, he has hit safely in 20 of 22 games.

Continued Close Calls: After yet another close game last night, the Sounds are now 38-29 in one and two-run games this year. 50.3 percent of Nashville's 133 games have been decided by two or less runs.

Against New Orleans: The Sounds and Baby Cakes have played 13 games in 2018 with the final three coming in the present series. New Orleans leads the season series, 8-5. Franklin Barreto has led the way for current Sounds, hitting .452 (14-for-31) in eight games against New Orleans.

Missing in Action: Since Nashville's 15-game winning streak from July 29 - August 14, the Sounds are just 3-9. The offense has scored only 36 runs in the 12 games. On the current road trip, Nashville is 2-5 and the offense is hitting .181 (41-for-227) while averaging 3.0 runs/game and 5.6 hits/game.

