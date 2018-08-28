River Cats welcome back Kelly but fall in extras

WEST SACRAMENTO, CA - The Sacramento River Cats (52-81) welcomed back their workhorse on Monday, as Casey Kelly returned to Raley Field to toss six solid innings against the Las Vegas 51s (65-68). The offense would rally late to force extra innings before ultimately falling 4-3 in the 10th.

Kelly spent about two weeks with the big club, logging 16.2 innings with a 2.16 ERA in four appearances. The right-hander looked good in his return to Raley Field, getting through six innings while allowing three runs on eight hits with seven strikeouts. The big blow to his line came on a home run from 51s first baseman Peter Alonso, which seemed to settle into right fielder Myles Schroder's glove briefly before disappearing over the right-center field fence.

The River Cats would make things interesting late, coming from behind to tie the score on ninth inning singles from Ryder Jones and Miguel Gomez. The River Cats would fail to score in the 10th after the 51s went up 4-3, however, when Shaw was cut down at the plate with nobody out and then Jacob Rhame closed things out for Las Vegas.

River Cats right-hander Jordan Johnson (1-6, 5.36) takes the mound on Tuesday to kick off the final home stand of the year, and the Isotopes will counter with right-hander Peter Lambert (2-5, 6.29). First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. (PT). Catch all of the action live online at rivercats.com, on the MiLB First Pitch app, and on the air on Money 105.FM.

Additional Notes

- With Monday's loss, the River Cats drop to 4-3 in extra innings this season, including their first home loss in extras.

- The River Cats fall to 12-61 when their opponents score first - 7-36 at Raley Field. They are 40-20 this season when they score first, including 18-6 at home.

