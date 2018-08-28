Sounds Begin Final Homestand Friday

August 28, 2018 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Nashville Sounds News Release





NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club returns to First Tennessee Park for their final homestand of the 2018 season set to begin on Friday, August 31. The Sounds welcome the Memphis Redbirds, the Triple-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals, for a four-game series.

Below is a preview for each game of the homestand:

Friday, August 31 vs. Memphis - 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Faith and Family Worship Night presented by Trevecca University - Join the Sounds for a night of worship and baseball. Two musical performances take place near the Family Fun Zone with Trevecca's own student band "Awaken" starting the action at 5:45. At 6:15, singer/songwriter David Dunn begins a 30-minute set to close the Faith and Family Worship Night festivities.

FOX 17 News post-game fireworks presented by Koorsen Fire & Security.

Saturday, September 1 vs. Memphis - 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

2019 Magnet Schedule Giveaway to the first 4,0070 fans presented by FOX 17 News.

Paradise at the Park Night - The Sounds and Strategic Hospitality form a good-natured tribute to the beloved Broadway Street bar. Festivities at The Band Box include live music by "The Otherside," as well as $6 Natural Light beer specials and Paradise Park's famous hand-dipped corn dog and grilled cheese and tots. Fans can purchase a special package for only $25.

Home White Jersey Auction benefiting the Nashville Sounds Foundation. The online and mobile auction will begin at 10:00 a.m. Friday, August 31 and finish at the end of the sixth inning of Saturday's game. Winning bidders in-ballpark will receive their game-worn signed jersey on the field post-game.

Enjoy Saturday at the Park with visits to The Band Box and our Family Fun Zone in the right field corner.

Sunday, September 2 vs. Memphis - 6:15 p.m.

Gates open at 5:15 p.m.

Celebrate Labor Day Weekend with an all-you-can-eat cookout on the Club Level at First Tennessee Park. The cookout includes a Club Level ticket, all-you-can-eat picnic, Budweiser and Bud Light draft beer, soda, water, tea and a pair of Sounds sunglasses. Prices start at $55.

Clear Tote Bag Giveaway presented to the first 2,000 fans presented by First Tennessee.

Camouflage Jersey Auction benefiting Operation Homefront. The online and mobile auction will begin at 10:00 a.m. and finish at the end of the sixth inning. Winning bidders in-ballpark will receive their game-worn signed jersey on the field post-game.

Hyundai pre-game autograph session with select Sounds players from 5:15 to 5:30 p.m.

FOX 17 News First Responders Night presented by 9-1-1 - The Sounds show their appreciation for Middle Tennessee's First Responders with discounted tickets and a post-game on-field challenge featuring local first responders.

Memphis Grizzlies Night - Meet and greet with Grizzlies guard/forward Dillon Brooks, Grizz, Grizz Girls and the Claw Crew.

Military Sunday Family Fun Day - The Sounds extend their military appreciation by wearing special military jerseys on the field and offering discounted reserved section tickets for active and veteran men, women and families - subject to availability.

Labor Day Weekend Celebration post-game fireworks show.

Post-Game Kids Run the Bases (12 & under) presented by First Tennessee.

Monday, September 3 vs. Memphis - 12:05 p.m.

Gates open at 11:00 a.m.

$1 Hot Dog Day presented by Eisenberg. Limit five hot dogs per transaction.

Celebrate Labor Day Weekend with an all-you-can-eat cookout on the Club Level at First Tennessee Park. The cookout includes a Club Level ticket, all-you-can-eat picnic, Budweiser and Bud Light draft beer, soda, water, tea and a pair of Sounds sunglasses. Prices start at $55.

Kroger Plus Monday - Buy a "Family 4-Pack" that includes 4 Select section tickets, 4 hot dogs & 4 fountain sodas for $44 when fans show their Kroger Plus card at the Sounds Ticket Office.

Seniors and Military families can enjoy a $2.00 discount on single game ticket prices at First Tennessee Park. The offer is valid for any reserved seat section on Sunday through Wednesday games - subject to availability. Offer valid for up to four (4) tickets per I.D. (Seniors 55 +, government issued military I.D. required at box office; no phone orders).

The Nashville Sounds' media partners for weekly promotions include Nash FM 103.3, 104.5 The Zone, 96.3 JACK-fm, iHeartRadio, FOX 17 News, and WSMV-TV Channel 4.

The 2018 season is the Sounds' 41st in franchise history and fourth as the Oakland Athletics' top affiliate. Single-game tickets are available now by calling (615) 690-4487 or by visiting www.nashvillesounds.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from August 28, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.