Las Vegas, NV - The Tacoma Rainiers (43-34) won for the sixth time in seven games on Monday evening at Las Vegas Ballpark, defeating the Las Vegas Aviators (38-39) by a 5-4 final. The Rainiers are off to a 4-1 start on this 12-game road trip.

Tacoma began the second inning with four consecutive singles, with Wyatt Mathisen driving in a run. In his first Triple-A at-bat, Amador Arias lifted a sac fly, and then back at the top of the order, Donovan Walton ripped an RBI double to right field and the Rainiers led 3-0.

The Rainiers collected nine hits in the first three innings, and leading 3-1 in the third, Jose Marmolejos added a sac fly, and Sam Travis bounced a ground rule double down the right field line, his second hit, scoring Brian O'Keefe following his second knock of the night for a 5-1 lead.

Each of the five runs charged to MLB veteran Homer Bailey were earned, the Las Vegas starter struck out three and walked one in five innings pitched. It was Bailey's fourth Triple-A start after signing with the Oakland A's.

It was 5-2 after a Skye Bolt inside-the-park home run that bounced away from fielders in left-center during the home half of the third. Things tightened up a bit more in the fifth, when Carlos Perez smacked a solo shot, his second homer of the series. It was a one-run game in the seventh following a Mickey McDonald RBI double.

In the ninth inning, Justin Grimm worked around a Bolt one-out double, finishing off his second save with a strikeout. Vinny Nittoli picked up the win in relief, tossing a perfect sixth inning with two punchouts.

Tacoma will next be in action in the series finale at Las Vegas Ballpark, on Tuesday. RHP Darren McCaughan is scheduled to make the start, his first after being optioned by the Mariners, following his first two Major League appearances (one start).

