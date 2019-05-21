Rain, Rain Go Away

May 21, 2019





KANSAS CITY - Kan. - Like everyone in the metro Kansas City area the T-Bones and the Lincoln Saltdogs were dodging the rain the last two days. The two teams were rained out for the second day in a row due to unplayable field conditions Tuesday night at T-Bones Stadium. The grounds crew once again made every effort to get the field ready to play the game once the rain stopped but the amount of precipitation that has fallen in the area was just too much to allow the teams to take the field in safe conditions.

The two teams will play two seven inning games Wednesday evening with game one beginning at 5:00 pm. The T-Bones are expected to start RHP Dylan Baker while Lincoln will start LHP Kyle Kinman. In game two the T-Bones will start RHP Randall Delgado and the Saltdogs will counter with RHP Shairon Martis. The series was originally scheduled for three games but the clubs will only be able to play two games. The pair will make up the remaining game when Lincoln returns to Kansas City on August 21st.

Tickets for Tuesday night's game will be good for any future regular-season home game and may be exchanged at the Saint Luke's box office at T-Bones Stadium for a ticket of equal or lesser value, subject to availability.

Wednesday will feature pre-game autographs from the T-Bones players and none other than Sizzle himself with the gates opening at 4:30 pm.

