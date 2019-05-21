Dogs-Saints Postponed; Double-Header Tomorrow
May 21, 2019 - American Association (AA) - Chicago Dogs News Release
St. Paul, Minn. - Tonight's scheduled game between the Chicago Dogs and the St. Paul Saints has been postponed due to rain. First pitch was scheduled for 7:05 pm CT, and the game was canceled shortly after 7:15 with rain in the area not yielding.
The two teams will now play a double-header starting at 11:35 am CT tomorrow. Dogs lefthanded pitcher Austin Wright is scheduled to make his season debut, facing off against Saints righty Eddie Medina in Game One. You can listen to a live broadcast of the games here.
Fans can tune in to The Chicago Dogs Baseball Network for a live broadcast of every Dogs game, with team broadcasters Sam Brief and Henrique DaMour on the call.
