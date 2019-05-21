Dogs-Saints Postponed; Double-Header Tomorrow

May 21, 2019 - American Association (AA) - Chicago Dogs News Release





St. Paul, Minn. - Tonight's scheduled game between the Chicago Dogs and the St. Paul Saints has been postponed due to rain. First pitch was scheduled for 7:05 pm CT, and the game was canceled shortly after 7:15 with rain in the area not yielding.

The two teams will now play a double-header starting at 11:35 am CT tomorrow. Dogs lefthanded pitcher Austin Wright is scheduled to make his season debut, facing off against Saints righty Eddie Medina in Game One. You can listen to a live broadcast of the games here.

Fans can tune in to The Chicago Dogs Baseball Network for a live broadcast of every Dogs game, with team broadcasters Sam Brief and Henrique DaMour on the call. Follow the team on social media - @TheChicagoDogs on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat - and use the hashtag #TakeABite. For more information, visit TheChicagoDogs.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from May 21, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.