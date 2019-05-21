Goldeyes Clip Railroaders in Cleburne

CLEBURNE, TX - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (4-1) beat the Cleburne Railroaders 8-7 at The Depot at Cleburne Station on Monday night.

Trailing 4-0 in the top of the fifth inning, the Goldeyes rallied for six runs to take the lead. Reggie Abercrombie was hit by a pitch leading off and took second on a Wes Darvill line drive single to centre. On an 0-2 count, James Harris pulled the Goldeyes within one run with a three-run homer to left field.

Two batters later, the Goldeyes put the tying and go-ahead runs on base when Cleburne second baseman KC Huth was charged with back-to-back errors. Josh Romanski singled through the right side on an 0-2 count to score Adrian Marin with the tying run. Willy Garcia followed with an RBI single through the left side, also on an 0-2 count, and drove in Kevin Lachance to give Winnipeg a 5-4 lead. Romanski scored Winnipeg's sixth run of the inning when shortstop Jared Reaves made a wild throw trying to complete a double play.

In the top of the sixth, Darvill reached on a leadoff error, took third on a Harris single, and scored on a Kevin Garcia groundball to second to make it 7-5.

Cleburne answered back in the bottom half when Kenny Meimerstorf hit a solo home run.

The Goldeyes re-extended the lead to 8-5 in the top of the eighth. With two outs and no one on base, Darvill launched a double to left-centre before scoring on a dropped popup by Huth at second.

Railroaders' third baseman Chase Simpson hit a two-out, two-run home run in the bottom of the ninth to cut the Goldeyes' lead to 8-7. Victor Capellan came back to retire Jared Reaves on a groundout to first to earn his second save of the year. It was also Capellan's 31st save since joining the Goldeyes in 2016, which ties him with Matt Davis for second all-time in franchise history.

Brandon Bingel (1-0) was credited with the win in relief, allowing one earned run and striking out four batters in two innings.

Jack Charleston and Marcus Crescentini each contributed a scoreless inning of relief for the Goldeyes.

Simpson hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the first to give the Railroaders an early 2-0 lead. In the bottom of the third, Logan Trowbridge made it 4-0 with a two-out, two-run single.

Tyler Garkow started for the Goldeyes and took a no-decision, allowing four runs, two earned, on three hits over four innings. Garkow walked four and struck out four.

Charles Gillies (0-1) started for the Railroaders (3-2) and took the loss, allowing seven runs, three earned, on six hits in six innings. Gillies walked one and struck out three.

Game two of the three-game series is Tuesday night at 7:06 p.m. Kevin McGovern (0-0, 1.29) faces right-hander Jesus Sanchez (1-0, 0.00). All the action can be heard locally on 93.7 FM CJNU and worldwide at www.cjnu.ca

The Goldeyes' 2019 home opener is scheduled for Friday, May 24th versus the Kansas City T-Bones. 2019 season tickets, 10-game mini packs, and group tickets are on sale now. For more information, call the Goldeyes' office at (204) 982-BASE, or visit the Goldeyes' official website at www.goldeyes.com,

