'Dogs and T-Bones Postponed for Second Straight Night

May 21, 2019 - American Association (AA) - Lincoln Saltdogs News Release





KANSAS CITY, Kansas - The doubleheader between the Lincoln Saltdogs and Kansas City T-Bones has been postponed due to adverse field conditions, and the clubs will make up one of the two games as part of a seven-inning doubleheader on Wednesday.

First pitch of Game 1 will be 5:00 p.m., and the second game will begin 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first.

Rain fell from 3 p.m. Monday to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, and much of the field had too much water to play.

The clubs will make up the other game missed during this three-game series as part of a doubleheader on a date to be determined. Lincoln returns to Kansas City for a three-game series stretching from Aug. 21-23.

The 'Dogs have a three-game win streak and took three of four from the Sioux City Explorers over the weekend.

The T-Bones won two of three against Fargo to open the season. This, however, is the third time in five nights the T-Bones have had a game postponed due to rain.

Radio coverage of Wednesday's doubleheader will be a join-in-progress broadcast and begin at 6:00 p.m. on ESPN Lincoln 101.5 FM/1480 AM.

The Saltdogs open the 2019 home schedule at Haymarket Park on Thursday, May 23rd against the Cleburne Railroaders. For more information on the 'Dogs, follow the team on Facebook and on Twitter/Instagram @saltdogsball.

