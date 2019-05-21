Saints and Dogs Postponed, Doubleheader on Wednesday

ST. PAUL, MN - The weather in St. Paul for the last two St. Paul Saints games have been cold and wet. On Tuesday night at CHS Field the combination was enough to postpone the game between the Saints and Chicago Dogs. The two teams will make up Tuesday's game as part of a double header on Wednesday beginning at 11:35 a.m. Both games are scheduled for seven innings and game two will begin approximately 25-minutes at the conclusion of game one. Fans who had tickets to Tuesday night's game can exchange their tickets in person at the box office to any remaining regular season game, of equal or lesser value. Fans who have tickets for Wednesday will now have the opportunity to watch both games and enter the ballpark when gates open.

The Saints will start RHP Eddie Medina (0-0, 6.35) in Game 1 and RHP Dustin Crenshaw (0-1, 1.35) in Game 2. The Dogs will counter with LHP Austin Wright (NR) in Game 1 and RHP Ben Allison (0-0, 7.36) in Game 2.

It is the 20th Anniversary of Office Space. Both games can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM and seen on the Saints Cable Network, cable access channels in and around the Twin Cities.

