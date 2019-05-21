Early Long Balls Doom 'Roaders

CLEBURNE, Texas - Three home runs in the first two innings from the Winnipeg Goldeyes was enough to hold off the Cleburne Railroaders 7-3 on Tuesday night at The Depot.

Kevin Lachance led off the game with a solo homer in the first against Cleburne starter Jesus Sanchez (0-1), then got another solo blast later in the frame from Willy Garcia for a 2-0 lead. Kevin Garcia made it 5-0 with a three-run shot in the second, the third Winnipeg homer in two games hit with the count 0-2.

The Railroaders (3-3) made things interesting with a crooked number in the third. Angel Rosa lifted a two-run single into center to trim the deficit to 5-2, but Kevin McGovern (2-0) escaped the frame with no further damage.

Winnipeg (5-1) added two more runs in the fifth on a sacrifice fly from Alex Perez and a Sanchez wild pitch to extend the lead back to 7-2. Chase Simpson's run-scoring single in the fifth made the score 7-3, but a controversial 1-3-2 double play from Rosa ended the inning.

Both bullpens pitched well, with three relievers from each side tossing four scoreless innings. Bubby Rossman, Martire Garcia, and Hayden Shenefield kept the Goldeyes off the board, allowing just two hits while striking out three.

The Railroaders and Goldeyes conclude the series on Tuesday night. Eudis Idrogo (0-0, 1.80) takes the ball for Cleburne, while the Goldeyes will counter with lefty Mitch Lambson (1-0, 1.50).

