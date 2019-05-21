Birds Score 18 Runs, Wallop AirHogs

Every once in a while, a baseball team runs into a game where everything seems to go their way. That happened for the Sioux Falls Canaries on Monday.

The Birds (2-3) beat the host Texas AirHogs (1-4) 18-6 in the first game of a three-game series between the clubs.

The Canaries put up a crooked number in six of the nine innings. They scored two in the first, five in the second, four in the third, two in the fourth, two in the sixth and three in the seventh. Remarkably, neither team hit a home run.

The Birds' 18 runs were the most the Canaries have scored since July 8, 2016, when they scored 18 against the Winnipeg Goldeyes before a capacity crowd at the Birdcage.

Every Canary in the lineup either collected multiple hits or scored a run. Two Birds, Clint Coulter and Adrian Nieto, finished the game with four RBIs each. Nieto collected his RBIs from four separate hits, finishing 4-for-6.

Canary second baseman Jordan Ebert reached base safely six times in six plate appearances. Six of the nine Canaries scored multiple runs, including Mitch Glasser, who scored four. Leadoff hitter Brett Vertigan went 5-for-7 with three runs scored and a stolen base.

AirHogs starter Gan Quan left the game after two innings, surrendering seven runs.

The Birds turned to three pitchers on the night, including starter Alex Boshers. Boshers allowed four runs (three earned) on seven hits in six innings in his Canaries debut. He struck out four without walking a batter.

The game eventually got so out of hand that Texas right fielder Stewart Ijames came on to pitch, allowing a hit and a walk in a scoreless ninth inning.

UP NEXT

The Canaries and AirHogs have a quick turnaround, meeting at 11 a.m. for game two of their series on Tuesday. Birds fans can listen in on Sioux Falls Sports Radio 98.1 FM and AM 1230 KWSN.

