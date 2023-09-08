RailRiders Downed, 10-5
September 8, 2023 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release
Columbus, OH - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders fell 10-5 in a back-and-forth contest with the Columbus Clippers on Friday night. Jamie Westbrook had a three-hit night with a home run in the loss.
The game began with much more offense than we saw the prior evening.
Columbus got on the board first with a run in the first frame. A sacrifice fly off the bat of Kyle Manzardo gave them a 1-0 advantage.
The RailRiders took the lead right back with two runs in the next frame. Josh Breaux drew a walk and Brandon Lockridge doubled to put two in scoring position. Wilmer Difo smoked a two-run single to drive them both in.
Then George Valera tied it with a home run in the bottom half for a 2-2 contest.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre turned the tables in the fourth for a 3-2 lead. Breaux laced a double and Jesus Bastidas plated him with a base knock.
The Clippers got it tied it up immediately after. This time it was Jhonkensy Noel who led off the frame with a solo shot.
Jamie Westbrook followed with an opening homer of his own for a 4-3 advantage, his 21st of the season.
In the bottom of the fifth inning, Columbus pulled away. Two bases loaded walks brought in a pair of runs. Noel added an RBI single and a sac fly from Eric Haase pushed it 7-4 in favor of the Clippers.
The home team tacked on two more with a pair of home runs thanks to Brayan Rocchio and Manzardo.
The RailRiders fought back for a run in the eighth. Difo was hit by a pitch and raced home on Westbrook's double making it 9-5.
Columbus got one more in the bottom half as Oscar Gonzalez crossed the plate for a 10-5 contest.
Clayton Beeter (L, 2-5) tossed four and a third allowing seven runs on eight hits. He walked four and struck out four. Zach Houston and Michael Gomez had scoreless appearances.
Joey Cantillo got the start for Columbus giving up four runs in an inning and a third. Luis Oviedo (W, 4-0) finished the frame and the next clean for the win.
The RailRiders and Clippers continue their series with a 7:05 PM start on Saturday night. Righty Mitch Spence is set to make the start.
