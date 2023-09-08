Plesac Dominant in Walk-Off Win

September 8, 2023 - International League (IL) - Columbus Clippers News Release







Zach Plesac had everything working on Thursday night at Huntington Park. The RHP had his best outing since rejoining Columbus in June. He went eight innings, surrendering a solo home run to Michael Hermosillo in the top of the sixth inning. Plesac finished the day with a no-decision, striking out six RailRider hitters and walking none.

Raynel Delgado smacked his seventh home run of the year in the eighth inning which tied the game at 1-1.

Tim Herrin (6-2) worked a scoreless top of the ninth inning, striking out two. Kyle Manzardo led off the bottom half of the ninth inning with a double, he moved over to third on a Jhonkensy Noel groundout, then scored the game-winning run on a Johnathan Rodriguez groundout to short. Veleros pick up the 2-1 win and take a 2-1 lead in the series with Scranton Wilkes-Barre. Columbus has won five of their past six games.

The series continues Friday night at Huntington Park as los Veleros transform back into the Clippers and face the RailRiders at 7:05pm. Gates will open at 6:00pm.

