SWB Game Notes - September 8

September 8, 2023 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (66-67, 32-27) vs Columbus Clippers (61-71, 28-30)

Game 134 | Road Game 65 | Huntington Park | Columbus, OH | Friday, September 8, 2023 | First Pitch 7:05 PM

RHP Clayton Beeter (2-4, 5.15) vs LHP Joey Cantillo (5-3, 4.39)

THANK YOU, MICHAEL- Last night Micahel Hermosillo recorded the only hit of the game with his 13th home run of the season. It was the team's 202nd on the season, good for fourth in all of Minor League Baseball. Hermosillo is on pace to be near his career-high in long balls. In 2019, the righty launched 15 with Salt Lake.

SHUTTY SO CLOSE -On Wednesday night, the RailRiders pitching staff tossed nine shutout innings. Will Warren began Thursday's contest with seven more no-run frames. SWB was extremely close to back-to-back shutout contests. They have not done that since June of 2019 against Buffalo in a double header.

BEETER'S BEST -Righty Clayton Beeter has excelled in just his third season of professional ball. He began in Double-A Somerset with a 2.08 ERA in 12 starts for six total wins. With the RailRiders, the righty has made 11 appearances for a 5.15 earned run average. On the season, Beeter has set career highs in innings pitched with 111.1and strikeouts with 134.

WILL'S WAYS -Starter Will Warren had a career game last night reaching a high in innings, pitches, and strikeouts. He has now combined for 13 straight shutout frames tracking back to his last start in Rochester. Warren has pitched into the fifth inning or more in his last seven starts now. In these outings he has not allowed more than three earned runs. The righty holds a 4.07 earned run average in 18 Triple-A appearances. Warren began the season in Somerset holding a 2.45 ERA in 29.1 innings of work. In total on the season, he has tossed 113.1 frames accumulating 128 strikeouts. In 2022 he set career highs with 129 innings and 125 strikeouts.

GONE BY QUICKLY -Last night, the RailRiders played their shortest game of the season on the road at Huntington Park. The entire nine-inning contest took a total of one hour and fifty-nine minutes. Prior, the fastest game was two hours and six minutes on May 2nd versus Rochester at PNC Field.

POST SEASON PROMISE- The RailRiders are now 4.5 games back from first place in the International League with a 32-27 record. They sit in ninth place behind the leading Durham and Lehigh Valley in the second half.

ANOTHER YEAR DOWN - The RailRiders a handful of September birthdays on the calendar. Franchy Cordero turns 29 on September 2nd, while his teammate Jesus Bastidas has his 25th on September 14th. Defensive coach Jose Javier celebrates his birthday on the 16th and the RailRiders manager Shelley Duncan's occurs on September 29th.

LEADING THE CHARGE - The RailRiders have had nine different first basemen this season, with Jake Lamb being the latest. Andres Chaparro leads the way with Billy McKinney following shortly thereafter. Catchers Rodolfo Duran and Carlos Narvaez have turned into regulars in the corner. Mickey Gasper, Jake Bauers, Franchy Cordero and Max Burt have defended there as well.

ATOP THE YANKS FARM - The RailRiders will showcase top prospects making their first appearances in Triple-A season. Will Warren (#10), Clayton Beeter (#16), and Edgar Barclay (#28) are all essential parts of the starting rotation for the majority of the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's season.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 8, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.