Omaha Wins Their 4th Straight

DES MOINES, IOWA --- The Omaha Storm Chasers win their fourth straight game as they collect 14 hits which propel them to beat the Iowa Cubs 10-2 on Thursday at Principal Park.

Samad Taylor led off the game with a double to left and was brought home by a sac-fly from Clay Dungan.

Pete Crow-Armstrong started the I-Cubs hitting with a triple and was quickly brought home by a Jared Young single.

The Chasers responded in the third as Devin Mann lined out and Bubba Thompson scored off an Iowa throwing error. The back-and-forth in scoring continued as the I-Cubs tacked on a run in the third as they hit a solo shot off of Andrew Hoffmann.

Nate Eaton hit his 13th home run on the year to give Omaha a 3-2 lead in the 4th. Eaton collected his second and third RBI of the day in the 5th as he doubled off the wall in center field.

Starter Andrew Hoffmann went 5.0 innings and only gave up four hits and collected 7 strikeouts. Hoffmann earned the win tonight to improve to 2-2 during his time with the Chasers.

Behind Hoffmann, Jonah Dipoto only recorded one out of the four batters he faced, allowing three straight walks. Taylor Hearn came in and threw 2.1 innings only allowing one hit.

The top of the 7th inning started with the I-Cubs walking 3 straight Chasers. Logan Porter and CJ Alexander both hit sac-flies to grow the lead to 7-2.

Mann ripped an RBI double to leftfield to give Omaha an insurance run in the 8th.

In his 900th game in the Royals organization, Angelo Castellano crushed an RBI double and that is followed up by another RBI double by Taylor to bring the Chasers lead to 10-2. The Chasers have now scored in the double digits for the past three games.

Jonathan Healsey was tasked with getting the last four outs of the game. He gave up two hits but got Matt Mervis to hit into a game ending double play.

Hearn and Heasley combined to throw 3.2 scoreless innings out of the bullpen. Thompson, Dungan, Mann, Eaton and Alexander all finished with two-hit days, while Taylor had a three-hit day. Eaton collected 3 RBI and Mann crossed the plate two times.

Omaha has now won four straight games and will try and extend the winning streak to five, with right-hander Max Castillo headed to the mound on Friday night at 7:08 p.m. CT in Des Moines.

