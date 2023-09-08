Jumbo Shrimp Bats Stymied by Tides Pitching Friday Night

NORFOLK, Va. - Courtesy of an eight-run fifth inning, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp fell to the Norfolk Tides 11-0 Friday night at Harbor Park.

Norfolk (83-52, 35-26) took the lead in the bottom of the third and never looked back. With two outs, Joseph Rosa and Jackson Holliday hit back-to-back singles. Colton Cowser (14) followed with a three-run blast off Jacksonville (66-69, 34-27) starter Jake Walters (L, 0-2).

The Tides blew the game open in the bottom of the fifth, sending 13 batters to the plate and scoring eight runs on just four hits. The inning was highlighted by a grand slam from Josh Lester (21).

The Jumbo Shrimp bats were held quiet throughout the game, only mustering three hits and drawing one walk. Richard Rodriguez and José Castillo combined for three scoreless innings and three strikeouts but the deficit was too large to overcome.

The Jumbo Shrimp and Tides continue their series Saturday at 6:35 p.m. LHP Ryan Weathers (3-0, 2.45 ERA) gets the ball for Jacksonville and Norfolk will counter with RHP Chayce McDermott (3-2, 2.56 ERA). Coverage begins at 6:20 p.m. on milb.streamguys1.com/Jacksonville.

