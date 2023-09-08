Jumbo Shrimp Bats Stymied by Tides Pitching Friday Night
September 8, 2023 - International League (IL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
NORFOLK, Va. - Courtesy of an eight-run fifth inning, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp fell to the Norfolk Tides 11-0 Friday night at Harbor Park.
Norfolk (83-52, 35-26) took the lead in the bottom of the third and never looked back. With two outs, Joseph Rosa and Jackson Holliday hit back-to-back singles. Colton Cowser (14) followed with a three-run blast off Jacksonville (66-69, 34-27) starter Jake Walters (L, 0-2).
The Tides blew the game open in the bottom of the fifth, sending 13 batters to the plate and scoring eight runs on just four hits. The inning was highlighted by a grand slam from Josh Lester (21).
The Jumbo Shrimp bats were held quiet throughout the game, only mustering three hits and drawing one walk. Richard Rodriguez and José Castillo combined for three scoreless innings and three strikeouts but the deficit was too large to overcome.
The Jumbo Shrimp and Tides continue their series Saturday at 6:35 p.m. LHP Ryan Weathers (3-0, 2.45 ERA) gets the ball for Jacksonville and Norfolk will counter with RHP Chayce McDermott (3-2, 2.56 ERA). Coverage begins at 6:20 p.m. on milb.streamguys1.com/Jacksonville.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from September 8, 2023
- Josh Donaldson Homers, Sounds' Win Streak Snapped by Redbirds - Nashville Sounds
- Jumbo Shrimp Bats Stymied by Tides Pitching Friday Night - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Saints Score Early, Hang On Late For 7-6 Win Over Bats - St. Paul Saints
- RailRiders Downed, 10-5 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Jones Shutout, Gorski Web Gems and Gonzales Homer Lift Young Bucs in Victory - Indianapolis Indians
- Stripers Back Shuster's Quality Start with Three-Homer Night - Gwinnett Stripers
- Knights Drop Friday's Game to Bulls 6-1 - Charlotte Knights
- Hens' Bats Quiet in Shutout Loss - Toledo Mud Hens
- Mead Mashes Bulls to 6-1 Victory Over Knights - Durham Bulls
- Bisons Drop Third Straight to Lehigh Valley - Buffalo Bisons
- Eight-Run Fifth Propels Tides To Shutout Win - Norfolk Tides
- Weston Wilson Surpasses Rhys Hoskins for Most Homers in IronPigs Single-Season Franchise History as IronPigs Trounce Bisons - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- September 8 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Omaha Storm Chasers - Iowa Cubs
- 9.8.23 Game Information: Toledo Mud Hens (64-70, 31-29) vs. Indianapolis Indians (61-72, 28-31) - Indianapolis Indians
- Hunter Stratton Named Indians August Player of the Month - Indianapolis Indians
- SWB Game Notes - September 8 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Plesac Dominant in Walk-Off Win - Columbus Clippers
- Omaha Wins Their 4th Straight - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 8 at Syracuse - Rochester Red Wings
- Homestand Highlights: September 12 - 17 - Rochester Red Wings
- Knights Beat the Bulls 4-3 in 10 Innings Thursday - Charlotte Knights
- Priester's Punchouts Lead Indians to 4-1 Victory Over Mud Hens - Indianapolis Indians
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Stories
- Jumbo Shrimp Bats Stymied by Tides Pitching Friday Night
- Jumbo Shrimp Fall Short 3-1 to Norfolk
- Jumbo Shrimp Homestand Highlights September 12-16
- Encarnacion Homers In Extra Innings Win Over Norfolk
- Jumbo Shrimp Blast Three Home Runs in 9-4 Win Over Norfolk