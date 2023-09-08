Homestand Highlights: September 12 - 17

September 8, 2023 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







The Red Wings take on the Lehigh-Valley IronPigs (Philadelphia Phillies) in the last homestand of the 2023 season.

Tickets for all Red Wings home games are available around-the-clock at RedWingsBaseball.com, over the phone at (585) 423-9464, or in person at the Red Wings Ticket Office from 10 am - 4 pm Monday-Friday.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 12 VS. LEHIGH-VALLEY IRONPIGS (GATES 5:00 PM, FIRST PITCH 6:05 PM)

2-FOR-1 TICKETS: Every Tuesday all 100 & 200-Level tickets are Buy-One-Get-One-Free courtesy of M&T Bank

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: A 20-minute autograph session with a current member of the team that will start 45 minutes before first pitch courtesy of Diamond Pro Baseball

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 13 VS. LEHIGH-VALLEY IRONPIGS (GATES 5:00 PM, FIRST PITCH 6:05 PM)

WINGS TEE WEDNESDAY: The first 500 fans will receive a red "No Place Like Home" shirt courtesy of Express Employment

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: A 20-minute autograph session with a current member of the team that will start 45 minutes before first pitch courtesy of Diamond Pro Baseball

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 14 VS. LEHIGH-VALLEY IRONPIGS (GATES 5:00 PM, FIRST PITCH 6:05 PM)

$5 TICKETS: All 100 & 200-Level tickets will be $5

RED REPLICA JERSEY GIVEAWAY: The first 1,000 fans will receive a red replica jersey courtesy of Town & Country Pest Solutions

PRE-GAME HAPPY HOUR: Join us for $2 beers at the 10th Inning Bar with live music from Phat Kats courtesy of Bud Light

COLLEGE NIGHT: College students, faculty, and staff can get a ticket and $5 Diamond Dollars for $10. Diamond Dollars - which can be used at concession stands and the Team Store - can be picked up on the day of the game at the Red Wings Ticket Office with proof of college ID courtesy of Caktus AI

THURSDAYS ARE FOR THE PLATES: Every Thursday, the first 200 fans that purchase a Homeplate at the Homeplate concession stand will receive a free Rochester Plates Souvenir Plate. The souvenir plates will also be available in the Team Store while supplies last.

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: A 20-minute autograph session with a current member of the team that will start 45 minutes before first pitch courtesy of Diamond Pro Baseball

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 15 VS. LEHIGH-VALLEY IRONPIGS (GATES 5:00 PM, FIRST PITCH 6:05 PM)

DEAF CULTURE NIGHT: This season marks our Fourth Annual Deaf Culture Night Celebration. This night features a silent 7th inning, players will wear special theme jerseys, we will have extra interpreters in attendance and we will have closed captioning available throughout the entire ballpark courtesy of NTID & RSD

POST-GAME FIREWORKS: Join us after the game for fireworks courtesy of Honda

DUNKIN MYSTERY GIFT CARD GIVEAWAY: The first 750 fans 18+ will receive a mystery gift card courtesy of Dunkin'

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: A 20-minute autograph session with a current member of the team that will start 45 minutes before first pitch courtesy of Diamond Pro Baseball

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 16 VS. LEHIGH-VALLEY IRONPIGS (GATES 5:00 PM, FIRST PITCH 6:05 PM)

FAN APPRECIATION NIGHT: We want to celebrate all of our amazing fans! There will be lots of in-game giveaways, so keep an eye out for all of the prizes

RED WINGS HALL OF FAME NIGHT: The Red Wings will induct Fred Costello and Blaise DiNardo into the Red Wings Hall of Fame in pre-game ceremonies. The first 1,000 fans will get a free H.O.F. poster courtesy of Nissan

POST-GAME FIREWORKS: Join us for our last fireworks show of the year courtesy of ESL

MILO THE BAT DOG BASEBALL CARD GIVEAWAY #4: The first 1,000 fans will receive the last of the four in the Milo the Bat Dog Baseball card set courtesy of the Flower City Group

KEVIN SPEARS FUNDRAISER: Kevin Spears, the Red Wings' longtime and beloved public address announcer, has been battling cancer and in an effort to raise funds for his medical expenses the Red Wings will be offering a special opportunity for fans to support him. For $20, fans will have the opportunity to announce one batter during the game on Saturday with all the funds going to the Spears family to help offset Kevin's medical expenses. You can also help by donating here

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: A 20-minute autograph session with a current member of the team that will start 45 minutes before first pitch courtesy of Diamond Pro Baseball

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 17 VS. LEHIGH-VALLEY IRONPIGS (GATES 12:00 PM, FIRST PITCH 1:05 PM)

KIDS RUN THE BASES: Run the bases after the game for the final time with your favorite mascots, Spikes and Mittsy courtesy of Wegmans

KNOT HOLE KIDS CLUB GAME: Since 1927, the Red Wings Knot Hole Kids Club -- available for Wings fans ages 4-12 -- presented by Excellus BlueCross BlueShield has provided an affordable baseball experience for generations of Rochesterians. In 2023, every Sunday home game will be a Knot Hole Kids Club game. Click here to learn more

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: A 20-minute autograph session with a current member of the team that will start 45 minutes before first pitch courtesy of Diamond Pro Baseball

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 8, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.