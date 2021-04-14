Railers Aim to Distribute Half a Million Pounds of Food in Partnership with Mass. Military Support Foundation

WORCESTER, Mass. - Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC),proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), is pleased to partner with the Massachusetts Military Support Foundation, Inc. (MMSFI) and Advantage Truck Group (ATG) (@weknowtrucks) to provide fresh food boxes to veterans and the general public at the Worcester Railers' Distribution Center.

In response to the food insecurity problem posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the MMSFI has been selected as a distribution partner for the USDA's Farmers to Families program. Utilizing the Railers' Winter Street parking lot as a distribution site, Railers staff, interns, mascot TRAX, and community partners volunteer weekly wearing safety vests generously provided by Masterman's. The distribution process is compliant with COVID-19 health guidelines; participants have limited interaction with volunteers as they pick up their food boxes drive-thru style without leaving their vehicles.

"Food insecurity is a serious concern for the residents of Central Mass, especially our veterans," said MMSFI President & CEO, Don Cox. "The Railers have been an incredible partner in our efforts to distribute thousands of food boxes to those in need."

The Farmers to Families Food Boxes contain 32 pounds of perishable and non-perishable food items including fresh fruits and vegetables, dairy products, and meat products. Table Talk Pies generously donates over 1,000 pies weekly. At the end of each event, unclaimed food boxes are loaded into the ATG sponsored Railers HC Equipment Van and delivered to food pantries at local non-profits including the Boys & Girls Club of Worcester and the South Worcester Neighborhood Center.

"We are honored to continue our ongoing partnership with the Railers to address food insecurity in our local communities," said Kevin Holmes, ATG President & CEO. "ATG is grateful for the sacrifices our veterans have made and is proud to support them and those less fortunate through this weekly food distribution program."

Food boxes are available for pick-up now through the month of June, every Wednesday from 9am-11am in the parking lot adjacent to the Fidelity Bank Worcester Ice Center. Pre-registration is required at mmsfi.org/farmers-to-families.

