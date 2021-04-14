Indy Falls to Wheeling in Tight Contest

WHEELING - Playing the first half of a home and home series, the Indy Fuel visited the Wheeling Nailers on Wednesday night. Wheeling would take the lead in the first period thanks to a Patrick McNally goal before Indy's Willie Raskob tied the game in the second. Wheeling would score two unanswered goals to eventually take the 3-1 win over Indy.

After controlling the first five minutes of the period, Indy would be the first team to give up a goal when Josh Winquist fed an open Patrick McNally in front of the net and he tapped the puck past Tom Aubrun. Outshooting the Nailers 7-5 through the first 20 minutes, Indy would be unable to beat Shane Starrett, sending them into the locker room down 1-0.

Earning a power play early halfway through the second period, Indy's Willie Raskob would tie the game at one goal each after he launched a puck from the blue line and beat Shane Starrett. Late in the second period, Wheeling would put several shots on Tom Aubrun before Patrick Watling eventually put a deflected shot into the Indy net to give the Nailers a 2-1 lead.

Through the first half of the final 20 minutes, both teams traded chances but nobody would be able to capitalize. Although outshooting the Nailers through the remainder of the third period, Indy would not be able to beat Starrett. Taking advantage of a blocked shot in front of the Indy net, Austin Fyten buried a shot through the five-hole of Tom Aubrun to send Indy home with a 3-1 loss.

