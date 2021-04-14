Hammond Returns to South Carolina

South Carolina Stingrays defenseman Tariq Hammond

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced multiple roster transactions Wednesday. Defender Tariq Hammond has been released from his professional tryout by the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights and has returned to South Carolina.

Hammond, 27, saw action in four games while with Henderson, the AHL affiliate of the Vegas Golden Knights. He previously began the year with the Rays and suited up for 20 games and earned five assists as well as a +4 rating.

The defender is in his third pro season and second with South Carolina after spending the 2019-20 season with the Rays while on an AHL contract with the Hershey Bears. The Calgary, Alberta native led SC with a +29 rating last season that was tied for sixth in the ECHL while totaling 14 points on three goals and 11 assists in 56 games.

In addition, the Stingrays have released forward Marc Johnstone as well as goaltender Sean Romeo.

Johnstone appeared in five games and recorded two assists for South Carolina after signing with the team to begin his pro career. Romeo did not see any game action during his time with the club.

The Stingrays host the Orlando Solar Bears on Wednesday night at the North Charleston Coliseum for Autism Awareness Night at 7:05 p.m. SC and Orlando will also play Friday for First Responders Night at 7:05 and the Rays will welcome Jacksonville back to North Charleston on Saturday for Space Wars Night at 6:05.

