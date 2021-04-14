Rabbits Go Penalty Free, Fall to Everblades 4-1
April 14, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits dropped the first of a three-game set against the Florida Everblades, 4-1, behind a three-goal second period on Wednesday night at Hertz Arena.
In the opening period, Florida struck first with Joe Pendenza's 12th goal of the campaign 13:27. Cole Sanford fired a shot from the right faceoff circle and Pendenza found the rebound in the low-slot to open the scoring. Shots after the first period were 11-5 in favor of the Everblades.
Florida scored three times in the middle stanza to grab a commanding 4-0 lead. Myles Powell added to his team's advantage at the 5:33 mark. Powell corralled a Michael Huntebrinker feed at the blueline and fired a quick wrist shot past John Lethemon.
Florida scored twice more only 61 seconds apart that started with Alex Kile on a breakaway, followed by Pendenza's second goal of the night to extend the margin to 4-0. Pendenza's second tally came shorthanded after burying a centering pass from Hugo Roy. Shots after 40 minutes were 23-17 Florida.
In the third period, Liam Pecararo scored on a bullet from the left wing to snap Blades' netminder Jake Hildebrand's bid for a shutout. Transitioning into the Everblades zone, Matthew Barnaby fed Pecararo across from the right wing for his first career ECHL point. Final shots on goal finished 33-26 Everblades.
The Greenville Swamp Rabbits return to action on Friday night to continue a three-game road set versus Florida. Puck drop is slated for 7:30 p.m.
