Rabbits Go Penalty Free, Fall to Everblades 4-1

April 14, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits dropped the first of a three-game set against the Florida Everblades, 4-1, behind a three-goal second period on Wednesday night at Hertz Arena.

In the opening period, Florida struck first with Joe Pendenza's 12th goal of the campaign 13:27. Cole Sanford fired a shot from the right faceoff circle and Pendenza found the rebound in the low-slot to open the scoring. Shots after the first period were 11-5 in favor of the Everblades.

Florida scored three times in the middle stanza to grab a commanding 4-0 lead. Myles Powell added to his team's advantage at the 5:33 mark. Powell corralled a Michael Huntebrinker feed at the blueline and fired a quick wrist shot past John Lethemon.

Florida scored twice more only 61 seconds apart that started with Alex Kile on a breakaway, followed by Pendenza's second goal of the night to extend the margin to 4-0. Pendenza's second tally came shorthanded after burying a centering pass from Hugo Roy. Shots after 40 minutes were 23-17 Florida.

In the third period, Liam Pecararo scored on a bullet from the left wing to snap Blades' netminder Jake Hildebrand's bid for a shutout. Transitioning into the Everblades zone, Matthew Barnaby fed Pecararo across from the right wing for his first career ECHL point. Final shots on goal finished 33-26 Everblades.

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits return to action on Friday night to continue a three-game road set versus Florida. Puck drop is slated for 7:30 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 14, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.