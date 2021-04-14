Everblades to Host Jersey Auction for Nickelodeon Night

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades are currently holding a virtual auction for game-worn jerseys from Nickelodeon Night, presented by the Animal Refuge Center. The auction is live right now on the DASH Auction app and website.

On Friday, Apr. 16 and Saturday, Apr. 17, the Everblades will wear specialty jerseys themed after the hit Nickelodeon show, PAW Patrol. All net proceeds from this virtual auction will be donated to the Animal Refuge Center.

"The Animal Refuge Center is very excited to be the recipient of funds raised through the auctioning of the Everblades team jerseys," stated Betty Hughes, Board Treasurer of the Animal Refuge Center. "These Nickelodeon themed jerseys are sure to be a highlight of anyone's collection and ARC dogs approve with a big 'paws up.' Bid high and bid often to support our community's canines in need."

"We are looking forward to teaming up with the Animal Refuge Center for this year's Nickelodeon Night for a great cause and a great couple of nights at Hertz Arena," said Chris Palin, Everblades Executive Vice President of Business Development. "We are looking forward to a fun night for families and to raising money for a great organization."

To view the auctions, please visit HERE. You can also download the free DASH auction app on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. You will need to create an account in order to bid on the auction.

The auction format features three groups of players, with a starting bid and buy it now option varying between each player. The buy it now option is only available from Wednesday, Apr. 14 at 11:30 a.m. through Friday, Apr. 16 at 5 p.m on the DASH app. The three groups are as follows:

Group 1 (Name & #):

Max Cook- 28

Michael Downing- 5

Colby Sissons- 4

Devin Cooley- 1

Michael Neville- 13

Myles Powell- 18

Michael Huntebrinker- 37

Matt Petgrave- 21

Logan Roe- 47

Everbabe- 21

Woolf- 2

Group 2 (Name & #):

Ben Masella- 3

Alex Kile- 7

Cole MacDonald- 11

John McCarron- 25

Marcus Vela- 15

Jordan Sambrook- 6

Jake Hildebrand- 30

Joe Pendenza- 22

Tommy Marchin- 42

Swampee- 00

Everbabe- 21

Group 3 (Name & #):

Arvin Atwal- 20

Mason Mitchell- 8

Blake Winiecki- 41

Hugo Roy- 19

Cole Sanford- 26

Cody Sol- 44

Stefan Leblanc- 23

Levko Koper- 40

Jordan Papirny- 35

Everbabe- 21

The auction will end with Group 1 jerseys at 9:00 p.m on Saturday, Apr. 17. Group 2 jerseys will end at 10:00 p.m on Saturday, Apr. 17. Group 3 jerseys will end at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, Apr. 18.

The jersey will be autographed by the player, unless specified that the winner does not want the jersey to be autographed. We will contact all the winners when the jerseys are ready to be picked up.

