Preview: Midweek Date with Greenville

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades (32-14-0-2) meet the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (21-14-9-3) tonight at Hertz Arena. This evening will be the first game of the year between Florida and Greenville to be played in Estero. The Blades own a 4-1-0-0 lead over the Swamp Rabbits in the season series so far, with all five of the previous encounters taking place in Greenville.

Last Time Out: The Everblades lost their third game of the weekend on Sunday afternoon in a 3-1 decision against the Icemen. Jacksonville rookie goaltender Evan Moyse was solid in net for the home team and stopped 27 of 28 Florida shots. Alex Kile scored the only goal for Florida with a slap shot in the third period.

Last Meeting with Greenville: Florida topped Greenville 5-1 in the last engagement between the two sides on Mar. 21 at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Michael Huntebrinker scored once in the first period and twice in the second period to record Florida's first hat trick of the season. Blake Winiecki added two goals as well to bring his season total to 12. Goaltender Jake Hildebrand made 26 saves en route to his 13th win of the season.

Scouting the Swamp Rabbits: Defenseman Samuel Jardine leads Greenville with 34 points (2g-32a) on the season. Jardine's 32 assists rank him second in the ECHL. Joey Haddad and rookie Max Zimmer pace the Rabbits with 13 goals apiece. Goaltender Ryan Bednard has been steady for Greenville this season with a 2.59 goals-against average and a .913 save percentage. Bednard and Florida's Jake Hildebrand are tied with 16 wins each to lead the ECHL. The Rabbits have gone to overtime more than any other team in the league this season with 19 of their 47 games needing extra time.

Top Guns: The Florida Everblades possess the two leading goal-scorers in the ECHL with Michael Huntebrinker and John McCarron. Huntebrinker leads the league with 23 goals on the season. McCarron holds second place in the ECHL with 21 tallies on the season after his two-goal effort last Wednesday against Jacksonville. Huntebrinker's 23 goals this season is already a career best. The 28-year-old had previously scored 20 goals in both the 2017-18 season with the Reading Royals and last season with the Everblades. Huntebrinker also leads the league with 10 tallies on the power play and seven game-winning goals.

Chart Toppers: Along with Michael Huntebrinker and John McCarron at the top of the goal-scoring list, several more Everblades lead other statistical categories. Goaltender Jake Hildebrand owns the best save percentage (.928) and the second-best goals-against average (2.29) in the ECHL. The Florida netminder is also tied for the league lead with 16 wins. Defenseman Logan Roe leads the ECHL with a +27 rating, while fellow blueliner Arvin Atwal ranks first in penalty minutes with 114.

WHO: Florida Everblades vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits

WHERE: Hertz Arena - Estero, Fla.

WHEN: Wednesday, April 14 at 7:30 p.m.

