Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Everblades, 7:30 PM

April 14, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits battle the Eastern Conference leading Florida Everblades tonight at Hertz Arena. Both teams will go toe-to-toe tonight, Friday and Saturday in a three-game in four nights net.

Greenville Swamp Rabbits (21-14-9-3) at Florida Everblades (32-14-0-2)

April 14, 2021 | 7:30 PM | Game #48 | Hertz Arena

Referees: Nolan Bloyer (31)

Linesmen: Brady Fagan (89), Charlie O'Connor (43)

Broadcast Information: (Pre-game 7:15 p.m.)

WATCH LIVE: https://www.flohockey.tv/

LISTEN LIVE: https://mixlr.com/swamp-rabbits

Voice of the Swamp Rabbits, Matt Trust on the call

LAST TIME OUT:

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits snapped a four-game losing skid with a commanding 5-0 victory at Bon Secours Wellness Arena last Sunday versus Orlando. Scoreless after 20 minutes, Garrett Thompson and Max Zimmer both tallied twice, Samuel Jardine earned two helpers from the blueline and Jacob Ingham recorded the 44-save shutout. Florida lost their third straight last Sunday by dropping a 3-1 decision in Jacksonville. Alex Kile scored the Everblades' only goal at 12:54 of the third period on the power play.

ZIMMER FOR THREE:

Greenville rookie forward Max Zimmer scored twice and added an assist last Sunday for his second professional three-point night. Zimmer's first career three-point night came exactly two months prior to Sunday, on Feb. 11, also versus Orlando at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Entering tonight, the Medina, Minnesota native has produced 25 points (13 goals, 12 assists) in his first 35 career ECHL games. The former Wisconsin Badger currently ranks fifth in ECHL rookie scoring.

A NIGHT IGGY WON'T FORGET:

April 11, 2021 marked the first ECHL victory and professional shutout for Rabbits rookie netminder Jacob Ingham. The 20-year-old stopped all 44 shots faced to help Greenville to their 5-0 victory over Orlando. Ingham's clean sheet is the fourth shutout of the 2020-21 campaign by Swamp Rabbits goaltending. The former OHL wins leader (33) in 2019-20 won his first pro game in his AHL debut on March 17 with the Ontario Reign.

WELCOME TO THE CLUB:

On Monday, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits acquired forward Frank DiChiara in a deal with the Allen Americans. In 10 games this season, DiChiara registered 10 points (one goal, four assists). Prior to this season, the 27-year-old played two seasons with the Reading Royals and accumulated over 100 points between 2018-19 and 2019-20. Last season with the Royals, DiChiara tallied a career-best 22 goals in 59 games. Prior to turning pro, the Ronkonkoma, New York native played four seasons at Yale University from 2013-2017 and won a Clark Cup Championship with the USHL's Dubuque Fighting Saints in 2013.

VERSUS THE BLADES:

Greenville and Florida have previously squared off five times this season entering tonight's game. Both clubs played a three-game set at Bon Secours Wellness Arena from March 19-21 where the Rabbits claimed three out of a possible six points. Bits captain Joey Haddad leads Greenville scoring versus the Blades with seven points (five goals, two assists) in five meetings. On the opposite end, Blades' Blake Winiecki leads the charge with six points (four goals, two assists) against the Swamp Rabbits. In the last five seasons, the Rabbits have played 21 total contests at Hertz Arena and have won only three times.

