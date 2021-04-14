Game Preview: Stingrays vs. Solar Bears, April 14 at 7:05 PM

April 14, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release







Orlando Solar Bears at SC Stingrays

Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at the North Charleston Coliseum at 7:05 PM

Broadcast Info: Watch live on FloHockey | Listen via Mixlr

About Today's Game: The South Carolina Stingrays open up a three-game homestand Wednesday night at the North Charleston Coliseum when they host the Orlando Solar Bears for the first of two meetings this week. Already having seen each other for five contests this year, SC and Orlando will face off nine more times in the final eight weeks of the 2020-21 regular season. The Solar Bears won the first three matchups, but the Rays secured wins in the most recent pair at home on March 27-28. Last week South Carolina fell 2-1 to Indy in overtime before earning a 3-2 shootout win in Wheeling on Friday. Orlando is coming off a big week themselves, taking three of four from the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, and is currently sitting in fourth place in the ECHL's Eastern Conference standings (.565). South Carolina is currently just behind them in fifth place with a points percentage of .558. The Solar Bears rank first in the league on the penalty kill, discarding 87.8% of opponents' power play opportunities this season. SC has moved up in the PK rankings themselves, holding an 84.6% success rate when down a man.

Scouting the Solar Bears: Orlando is in third place in the ECHL's Eastern Conference with a 24-18-3-1 record after 47 games. The Solar Bears have been led by forward Aaron Luchuk who has totaled 45 points on 15 goals and 30 assists. Defender Mark Auk has earned 18 assists and 23 points in 38 games with Orlando after recording five helpers at the start of the season with Rapid City. In addition, returning forward Tristin Langan has picked up 36 points (14g, 22a). Tyler Bird has been hot as of late and has now totaled 19 points on 11 goals and eight assists in 39 games. Goaltender Clint Windsor is having another solid season for Orlando and was recently named the ECHL's Goaltender of the Week. This season, Windsor has posted a 2.54 goals-against average along with a .928 save percentage and two shutouts.

Upcoming Home Games

Wednesday, April 14 vs. Orlando, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, April 16 vs. Orlando, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, April 17 vs. Jacksonville, 6:05 p.m.

Wednesday, April 21 vs. Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, April 23 vs. Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, April 24 vs. Greenville, 6:05 p.m.

