Game Day Preview: Americans at Rapid City, 8:05 PM CST

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild (NHL), and Iowa Wild (AHL), face the Rapid City Rush this evening, in the first game of a three-game series. The Americans are 5-3-0 against Rapid City this season, and 25-10-1-0 over the last five years. Allen just wrapped up a 10-game homestand with an impressive 7-2-0-1 record.

ABOUT LAST GAME:

Allen, Texas - Spencer Asuchak scored twice as the Allen Americans defeated the Kansas City Mavericks last Sunday, by a score of 4-3, completing the four-game sweep of KC. Les Lancaster (13) and Corey Mackin (19) also scored for Allen. Jake Paterson made his second start since returning from a lengthy injury stopping 28 of 31 shots. Former Americans Captain Jared VanWormer (13) scored his second goal of the series in the loss.

Asuchak Joins 300 Club: Americans forward Spencer Asuchak collected his 300th and 301st points last Sunday in the Americans 4-3 win over Kansas City. Asuchak scored twice his 9th and 10th of the season.

ECHL Player of the Week: Corey Mackin was named the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week on Monday. Mackin had three goals and three assists for six points during the four games and provided the game winning goal last Sunday. Mackin is just seven points away from a career high. He had 46 last year with Reading.

COMPARING ALLEN AND RAPID CITY:

ALLEN AMERICANS:

HOME: 15-3-2-1

AWAY: 13-10-0-0

OVERALL: 28-13-2-1

Last 10: 7-2-0-1

ALLEN AMERICANS TEAM LEADERS:

Goals: Corey Mackin, 19

Assists: Matt Register 29

Points: Corey Mackin, 40

+/-: Philip Beaulieu, +13

PIM: Zane Franklin, 81

RAPID CITY RUSH:

HOME: 12-9-1-1

AWAY: 10-12-2-0

OVERALL: 22-21-3-1

Last 10: 5-3-1-1

RAPID CITY RUSH TEAM LEADERS:

Goals: Tyler Coulter, 19

Assists: Tyler Coulter, 27

Points: Tyler Coulter, 46

+/-: Ian Edmondson +7

PIM: Garrett Klotz, 51

