ECHL Transactions - April 14

Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, April 14, 2021:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

South Carolina:

Marc Johnstone, F

Sean Romeo, G

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Add Brett Neumann, F assigned by Bridgeport

Add Darian Skeoch, F added to active roster (traded from Indy)

Florida:

Add Michael Downing, D activated from reserve

Add Stefan LeBlanc, D activated from reserve

Add Max Cook, F activated from reserve

Delete Tommy Marchin, F placed on reserve

Delete Cole MacDonald, D placed on reserve

Delete Jordan Sambrook, D placed on reserve

Greenville:

Add Kevin McKernan, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Frank DiChiara, F added to active roster (traded from Allen)

Add Jack Poehling, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Jacob Ingham, G placed on reserve

Delete Matthew Strome, F placed on reserve

Delete Greg Meireles, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/1)

Delete Jesse Schultz, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/7)

Indy:

Add Anthony Wyse, D activated from reserve

Add Tim Shoup, D activated from reserve

Add Brad Morrison, F activated from reserve

Delete Matt Marcinew, F placed on reserve

Kansas City:

Add Marcus Crawford, D activated from reserve

Add Connor Doherty, D activated from reserve

Add Rob Bordson, F activated from reserve

Delete Brendan Robbins, F placed on reserve

Delete Luke Bafia, D placed on reserve

Delete Noah Delmas, D placed on reserve

Delete Kelly Bent, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/11)

Orlando:

Add Parker Milner, G added as EBUG

Add Fabrizio Ricci, F activated from reserve

Delete Michael Lackey, G placed on reserve

Delete Jerry D'Amigo, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Rapid City:

Add Garrett Klotz, F activated from reserve

Delete Charles Curti, D placed on reserve

South Carolina:

Add Tariq Hammond, D returned from loan to Henderson

Add Sean Romeo, G activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Add Darien Craighead, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Alex Dubeau, G activated from reserve

Add Zachary Malatesta, D activated from reserve

Add Cameron Askew, F activated from reserve

Delete Jordan Klimek, D placed on reserve

Delete Dylan Steman, F placed on reserve

Delete Connor Moore, D placed on reserve

Delete Ryan Cook, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/12)

Tulsa:

Add Charlie Sampair, F returned from loan to San Diego

Add Conlan Keenan, F activated from reserve

Delete Danny Moynihan, F placed on reserve

Utah:

Add Alex Lepkowski, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Brandon Fehd, D activated from reserve

Delete Kevin Carr, G placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Add Adam Smith, D activated from reserve

Delete Matt Miller, D placed on reserve

ECHL Stories from April 14, 2021

