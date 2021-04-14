ECHL Transactions - April 14
April 14, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, April 14, 2021:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
South Carolina:
Marc Johnstone, F
Sean Romeo, G
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Add Brett Neumann, F assigned by Bridgeport
Add Darian Skeoch, F added to active roster (traded from Indy)
Florida:
Add Michael Downing, D activated from reserve
Add Stefan LeBlanc, D activated from reserve
Add Max Cook, F activated from reserve
Delete Tommy Marchin, F placed on reserve
Delete Cole MacDonald, D placed on reserve
Delete Jordan Sambrook, D placed on reserve
Greenville:
Add Kevin McKernan, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Frank DiChiara, F added to active roster (traded from Allen)
Add Jack Poehling, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Jacob Ingham, G placed on reserve
Delete Matthew Strome, F placed on reserve
Delete Greg Meireles, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/1)
Delete Jesse Schultz, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/7)
Indy:
Add Anthony Wyse, D activated from reserve
Add Tim Shoup, D activated from reserve
Add Brad Morrison, F activated from reserve
Delete Matt Marcinew, F placed on reserve
Kansas City:
Add Marcus Crawford, D activated from reserve
Add Connor Doherty, D activated from reserve
Add Rob Bordson, F activated from reserve
Delete Brendan Robbins, F placed on reserve
Delete Luke Bafia, D placed on reserve
Delete Noah Delmas, D placed on reserve
Delete Kelly Bent, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/11)
Orlando:
Add Parker Milner, G added as EBUG
Add Fabrizio Ricci, F activated from reserve
Delete Michael Lackey, G placed on reserve
Delete Jerry D'Amigo, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Rapid City:
Add Garrett Klotz, F activated from reserve
Delete Charles Curti, D placed on reserve
South Carolina:
Add Tariq Hammond, D returned from loan to Henderson
Add Sean Romeo, G activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Add Darien Craighead, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Alex Dubeau, G activated from reserve
Add Zachary Malatesta, D activated from reserve
Add Cameron Askew, F activated from reserve
Delete Jordan Klimek, D placed on reserve
Delete Dylan Steman, F placed on reserve
Delete Connor Moore, D placed on reserve
Delete Ryan Cook, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/12)
Tulsa:
Add Charlie Sampair, F returned from loan to San Diego
Add Conlan Keenan, F activated from reserve
Delete Danny Moynihan, F placed on reserve
Utah:
Add Alex Lepkowski, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Brandon Fehd, D activated from reserve
Delete Kevin Carr, G placed on reserve
Wheeling:
Add Adam Smith, D activated from reserve
Delete Matt Miller, D placed on reserve
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 14, 2021
- ECHL Transactions - April 14 - ECHL
- Game Day Preview: Americans at Rapid City, 8:05 PM CST - Allen Americans
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Everblades, 7:30 PM - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Hammond Returns to South Carolina - South Carolina Stingrays
- Railers Aim to Distribute Half a Million Pounds of Food in Partnership with Mass. Military Support Foundation - Worcester Railers HC
- Everblades to Host Jersey Auction for Nickelodeon Night - Florida Everblades
- Game Preview: Stingrays vs. Solar Bears, April 14 at 7:05 PM - South Carolina Stingrays
- Preview: Midweek Date with Greenville - Florida Everblades
- Grizzlies Preview: Opener of 3 Game Homestand - Utah Grizzlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.