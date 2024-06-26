RailCats Stay Hot, Win Seven of Their Last Eight

(Gary, IN) The RailCats have returned to their home, the US Steel Yard to begin a nine-game homestand over 10-days. Gary SouthShore has been on fire, coming off a 5-1 road trip and winning six of the last seven games. The 'Cats played host to another time that's been playing well, the division-leading Kane County Cougars.

The RailCats wasted no time jumping on the Cougars starter, Weston Muir. After back-to-back singles from Gio Diaz and Carlos Rincon, Olivier Basabe doubled in two runs before the first out was recorded. Kane County responded by scoring three runs, Ernny Ordonez gave the Cougars their first run, an error and an Amond Upshaw double allowed them to pull ahead 3-2.

A wild pitch set the table in the bottom of the third. Jackson Valera took advantage and put the ball in play and tied it 3-3. The next inning chased out Muir from the game but not before Rincon drilled a go-ahead double to swing the 'Cats back in front 4-3.

No team would score as the pitching tightened up for both sides. Jose Contreras belted his fourth home run of the season, and his second in as many days. Josh Smith came in and put the Cougars down for his second save of the season, and the RailCats won 4-3.

Tai Tiedemann went five innings, allowed five hits, three earned runs, and struck out five. He got the win and improved to 3-3 on the year. The RailCats are now 17-24 and have claimed victory in seven of their last eight games. The second game is set for noon tomorrow, it will be the battle of the southpaws, Chris Erwin and Tommy Sommer. All live games are streamed for free live on AABaseball.TV, MIXLR, and WE.FM 95.9.

