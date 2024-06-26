Monarchs Game Wednesday Postponed, Doubleheader Thursday

Wednesday night's Kansas City Monarchs game against the Sioux City Explorers has been postponed due to unplayable field conditions caused by severe weather overnight.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader Thursday at Legends Field. First pitch of the first game of the doubleheader is scheduled for 5 p.m. Gates will open at 4:30 p.m. In accordance with American Association rules, both games of the doubleheader will be scheduled for seven innings.

The Monarchs and Explorers played Game 1 of their series Tuesday night at Legends Field to open a six-game homestand for Kansas City.

Fans with tickets to Wednesday's game can exchange their tickets at the Monarchs box office for a ticket for any future regular season home game of equal or lesser value. Learn more at MonarchsBaseball.com/RainoutPolicy.

