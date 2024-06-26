Hole Too Big to Dig out of in Franklin

June 26, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Franklin, Wisc. - An early deficit was too much for a late comeback as the Lake Country DockHounds dropped another series opener 12-10.

Much worse than the loss, Bryan Bonnell, who had made six straight quality starts, left in the third inning with an injury. He tried to pitch through it, but after a practice throw, Bonnell was in more pain and departed.

Thomas Jones continued his hot week with two hits including his second home run of the season. His long ball made it a one-run game in the third inning, but Milwaukee scored in each of the first five innings to build a six-run advantage.

With the bases loaded and nobody out in the top of the seventh, Ryan Hernandez reached on an error to cut into the deficit. A sac-fly by Josh Altmann crept Lake Country even closer, and then Marek Chlup doubled for the second time of the night to bring home another. Ray Zuberer III then singled home two, and all of a sudden Lake Country got within one.

Failing to tie the game, the DockHounds allowed four in the bottom of the eighth inning with two outs to seemingly put the game out of reach.

Deivy Grullon clubbed a three-run home run the other way for his first of the season in the last, and Carson Maxwell singled to bring the tying run to the plate, but the DockHounds could not complete the comeback.

A road trip that began with two wins is now in danger of becoming a losing one. Duncan Snider will get the ball Wednesday night in Franklin to even the series.

