Weather Postpones Game Two in KCK

June 26, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Sioux City Explorers News Release







KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Overnight severe weather in the Kansas City area has forced the second game of the Sioux City Explorers three-game series with the Kansas City Monarchs to be postponed due to unplayable field conditions. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader tomorrow, Thursday June 27 at Legends Field in Kansas City, Kansas.

The teams will play two seven-inning games with the first pitch of game one set for 5:00 p.m. Sioux City won game one Tuesday night 9-1 and will be looking to extend their road winning streak to four games. In game one, the Explorers will start RHP Braunny Munoz (4-1, 4.41) with the Monarchs sending out RHP Grant Gavin (3-2, 4.06). In the night cap it will be RHP Joey Murray (3-2, 3.63) for Sioux City while LHP Connor Curlis (1-4, 5.88) takes the mound for Kansas City. The games can be heard on radio at KSCJ 94.9 FM and 1360 AM, and the video stream will air for free on aabaseball.tv.

Following the game, the Explorers will head to Milwaukee to continue the current seven-game road trip, opening a weekend wrap-around series Friday night June 28. For more information or for media requests, please feel free to reach out at 817-739-3693. Tickets for the season can be purchased online as XSBaseball.com, in person at the Lewis and Clark Park Box Office or by calling 712-277-WINS.

