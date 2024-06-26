Weather Postpones Game Two in KCK
June 26, 2024 - American Association (AA)
Sioux City Explorers News Release
KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Overnight severe weather in the Kansas City area has forced the second game of the Sioux City Explorers three-game series with the Kansas City Monarchs to be postponed due to unplayable field conditions. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader tomorrow, Thursday June 27 at Legends Field in Kansas City, Kansas.
The teams will play two seven-inning games with the first pitch of game one set for 5:00 p.m. Sioux City won game one Tuesday night 9-1 and will be looking to extend their road winning streak to four games. In game one, the Explorers will start RHP Braunny Munoz (4-1, 4.41) with the Monarchs sending out RHP Grant Gavin (3-2, 4.06). In the night cap it will be RHP Joey Murray (3-2, 3.63) for Sioux City while LHP Connor Curlis (1-4, 5.88) takes the mound for Kansas City. The games can be heard on radio at KSCJ 94.9 FM and 1360 AM, and the video stream will air for free on aabaseball.tv.
Following the game, the Explorers will head to Milwaukee to continue the current seven-game road trip, opening a weekend wrap-around series Friday night June 28. For more information or for media requests, please feel free to reach out at 817-739-3693. Tickets for the season can be purchased online as XSBaseball.com, in person at the Lewis and Clark Park Box Office or by calling 712-277-WINS.
TUNE INTO ALL THE EXPLORERS ACTION ON KSCJ AND AABASEBALL.TV.
• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...
American Association Stories from June 26, 2024
- Dogs Break Late Tie, Take Second Straight from Goldeyes - Winnipeg Goldeyes
- Weather Postpones Game Two in KCK - Sioux City Explorers
- Monarchs Game Wednesday Postponed, Doubleheader Thursday - Kansas City Monarchs
- Hole Too Big to Dig out of in Franklin - Lake Country DockHounds
- Goldeyes to Host Bike-In Movie at Blue Cross Park - Winnipeg Goldeyes
- RailCats Stay Hot, Win Seven of Their Last Eight - Gary SouthShore Railcats
- Evan Alexander Homers Twice in Loss to Cleburne - Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks
- Evan Alexander Homers Twice in Loss to Cleburne - Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Sioux City Explorers Stories
- Weather Postpones Game Two in KCK
- Sioux City Steam Rolls with Balances Attack
- Sioux City Steals Series Finale
- Canaries Fly High Against Explorers
- Canaries Fly High Against Explorers