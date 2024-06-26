Evan Alexander Homers Twice in Loss to Cleburne

FARGO - Evan Alexander went 3-for-5 with two home runs on Tuesday night as the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks dropped an 18-11 decision to the Cleburne Railroaders in Game 1 of a three-game series at Newman Outdoor Field.

The left fielder's home runs in the second and third innings were some of the Fargo-Moorhead highlights from a game that lasted 3:56 and featured 30 combined hits. C.J. Valdez had himself a night at the plate as well, going 3-for-3 with four RBIs.

Six pitchers combined on the mound for the RedHawks, with Kelvan Pilot going four innings in his second start of the year.

Game 2 of the series against Cleburne is set for Wednesday night at 7:02 p.m. in Fargo.

