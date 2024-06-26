'Dogs Can't Find Bats, Drop Game Two

SIOUX FALLS, SD - The Saltdogs couldn't find much offense as they dropped game two of the series to Sioux Falls by a final of 6-1.

OF Nick Anderson put together a two-hit night with a single, a stolen base, a run scored, and his fifth homer of the year coming in the top of the ninth inning.

C Max Hewitt picked up his ninth RBI of the year with a single in the second. Hewitt would also reach on a walk and steal a base.

RHP Mitch Stone was tasked with a long relief outing of starter Abdallah Aris going 1.2 innings pitched giving up no hits, no runs, one walk, and striking out one batter.

INF Jack Dragum doubled and he had hits in five of his last six contests after going hitless in game one.

Sioux Falls opened up the scoring with two in the bottom of the first for the second consecutive night, this time on a two-run homer to left field.

Lincoln would come back and cut the lead in half in the top of the second with Hewitt's RBI single.

In the very next inning, the Saltdogs threatened to tie the game with runners on the corners and only one out but a 5-4-3 from Sioux Falls put that threat to rest.

In the fifth, the Canaries loaded the bases against Aris and scored four more times on four hits to extend the lead to five.

To the ninth and Anderson kept the game alive for Lincoln with his fifth homer of the year, a solo shot over the fence in left to bring the 'Dogs a run closer. Lincoln would strand Hewitt on second to end the ball game.

The series finale is scheduled for 11:05 a.m. streaming exclusively on aabaseball.tv as the Saltdogs look to stop a four-game losing streak.

