Goldeyes to Host Bike-In Movie at Blue Cross Park

June 26, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release







WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes are excited to announce the first-ever Bike-In Movie at Blue Cross Park on Thursday, July 4 at 7:00 p.m. This unique event will transform the downtown ballpark into an open-air cinema, featuring a screening of the film, "Next Goal Wins" on our spectacular new, full HD videoboard.

"Next Goal Wins" is the story of the American Samoa soccer team, who suffered the worst loss in World Cup history, losing to Australia 31-0 in 2001. With the 2014 World Cup approaching, the team recruits down on his luck, maverick coach Thomas Rongen (played by Michael Fassbender) to help turn their fate around.

Event Details:

Date: Thursday, July 4

Time: Gates open at 6:30 p.m., movie starts at 7:00.

Location: Blue Cross Park, One Portage Avenue East

Highlights:

Family-Friendly Environment: Bring the whole family to enjoy the heartfelt underdog comedy "Next Goal Wins" in the comfortable and spacious setting of Blue Cross Park. Ride your bicycle right onto the field or walk in if you prefer!

Concession Stands: Enjoy a variety of snacks and beverages available for purchase from Goldie's Grill, including classic movie treats like popcorn, candy, and soft drinks. A selection of beer and coolers will also be available.

On-Field Seating: Guests are invited to bring blankets and relax on the outfield grass, providing a unique viewing experience. Stadium seating will also be available.

Admission is just $4 with all proceeds benefitting the Winnipeg Goldeyes Field of Dreams Foundation. Tickets are available now and can be purchased online at Goldeyes.com/Movie or at the Blue Cross Park Ticket Office.

