Canaries Use Big Fifth Inning to Topple Lincoln

June 26, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Sioux Falls Canaries News Release







Sioux Falls, SD - The Sioux Falls Canaries sent eight batters to the plate in the fifth inning and scored four runs as the Birds defeated Lincoln 6-2 on Wednesday. The victory pushes the Canaries to 24-15 overall, the first time the team has been nine games over the .500 mark since the end of the 2010 season.

Jordan Barth crushed a two-run homerun in the first inning to open the scoring before the Saltdogs answered with an RBI single in the second.

Sioux Falls rebuilt a two-run lead with a Mike Hart RBI single in the fifth before a wild pitch put the Canaries in front 4-1. Trevor Achenbach followed with a two-run double and that was more than enough support for Mitchell Walters. The right-hander tossed a career-high seven innings, allowing a run on six hits while striking out six.

The Birds will look to sweep the Saltdogs for a second time this season when the two teams meet on Thursday at 11:05am.

--Apple-Mail-7B7AC7B9-C21F-46F7-BA76-E0896EF395F9 Content-Type: image/png; name=IMG_2622.png; x-apple-part-urlûB1DAF0-E51E-4E75-A5A5-A186FA0D7F36 Content-Disposition: inline; filename=IMG_2622.png Content-Transfer-Encoding: Jggg= --Apple-Mail-7B7AC7B9-C21F-46F7-BA76-E0896EF395F9--

--Apple-Mail-7B7AC7B9-C21F-46F7-BA76-E0896EF395F9 Content-Type: text/html; charset=us-ascii Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable

CANARIES USE BIG FIFTH INNING TO TOPPLE LINCOLN

Sioux Falls, SD - The Sioux Falls Canaries sent eight batters to the plate in the fifth inning and scored four runs as the Birds defeated Lincoln 6-2 on Wednesday. The victory pushes the Canaries to 24-15 overall, the first time the team has been nine games over the .500 mark since the end of the 2010 season.

Jordan Barth crushed a two-run homerun in the first inning to open the scoring before the Saltdogs answered with an RBI single in the second.

Sioux Falls rebuilt a two-run lead with a Mike Hart RBI single in the fifth before a wild pitch put the Canaries in front 4-1. Trevor Achenbach followed with a two-run double and that was more than enough support for Mitchell Walters. The right-hander tossed a career-high seven innings, allowing a run on six hits while striking out six.

The Birds will look to sweep the Saltdogs for a second time this season when the two teams meet on Thursday at 11:05am.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from June 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.