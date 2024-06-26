Canaries Use Big Fifth Inning to Topple Lincoln
June 26, 2024 - American Association (AA)
Sioux Falls Canaries News Release
Sioux Falls, SD - The Sioux Falls Canaries sent eight batters to the plate in the fifth inning and scored four runs as the Birds defeated Lincoln 6-2 on Wednesday. The victory pushes the Canaries to 24-15 overall, the first time the team has been nine games over the .500 mark since the end of the 2010 season.
Jordan Barth crushed a two-run homerun in the first inning to open the scoring before the Saltdogs answered with an RBI single in the second.
Sioux Falls rebuilt a two-run lead with a Mike Hart RBI single in the fifth before a wild pitch put the Canaries in front 4-1. Trevor Achenbach followed with a two-run double and that was more than enough support for Mitchell Walters. The right-hander tossed a career-high seven innings, allowing a run on six hits while striking out six.
The Birds will look to sweep the Saltdogs for a second time this season when the two teams meet on Thursday at 11:05am.
