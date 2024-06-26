Dogs Break Late Tie, Take Second Straight from Goldeyes

June 26, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release







ROSEMONT, IL - The Chicago Dogs (21-20) took a one-run lead in the seventh inning Wednesday afternoon and held on to defeat the Winnipeg Goldeyes 8-6 at Impact Field.

After Winnipeg (20-22) right fielder Max Murphy tied the contest with a solo home run to centre field in the top of the seventh, the Dogs moved back in front 7-6 in the bottom of the inning on a two-out double to right centre by right fielder Jesús Lujano that scored third baseman Zion Pettigrew.

Chicago added an insurance run in the eighth when second baseman Brantley Bell lined a single to left that drove in catcher Antonio Barranca.

The Dogs scored four times in the second inning to take a 4-0 lead. Lujano dropped a single into left field that brought first baseman Jacob Teter home before Barranca doubled off the wall in right-centre to knock in Pettigrew and Lujano. Finally, Bell singled to left field to drive in Barranca.

Chicago increased their advantage to five in the third when Pettigrew hit a solo home run to left field.

The Goldeyes got on run back in the top of the fifth as shortstop Ramón Bramasco darted home on a wild pitch. Winnipeg then crossed the plate four times in the sixth to tie the game at 5-5. First, designated hitter Rob Emery doubled off the wall in left-centre field to score second baseman Keshawn Lynch and Murphy, then first baseman Roby Enríquez crushed a two-run blast to right field.

The Dogs quickly went up 6-5 in their half of the inning, however, when Bell doubled into the left field corner to drive in left fielder Nick Dalesandro.

Thomas King (W, 1-0), who was Chicago's fourth pitcher of the day, earned the victory with a 1.1 inning performance in which he gave up one hit and struck out a pair. Joey Marciano (S, 13) added another to his league-best saves total. He worked 1.1 hitless innings and struck out three.

Zac Reininger started for Winnipeg and worked into the sixth inning. He allowed six runs - all earned - on 13 hits. Nick Trogrlic-Iverson (L, 2-2) followed and completed the game, surrendering two runs on three hits.

Left fielder Braxton Turner made his professional debut for the Goldeyes and notched his first career base hit with an eighth inning single to left field. Every Winnipeg batter had at least one hit, with the exception of Lynch.

"It's been a tough week, but it was a hard-fought game today," said Winnipeg manager Logan Watkins. I thought we showed a lot of fight, but it just seems like we're not able to get a timely base hit when we need it, and the other team is. Whenever they get a runner in scoring position, whoever is at the plate is able to drive them home."

The series concludes Thursday at 6:30 p.m. CDT. Joey Matulovich (5-1, 2.20 ERA) will start for Winnipeg, with fellow right-hander John Baker (2-2, 4.05 ERA) taking the mound for the Dogs. Trevor Curl will have the pregame show on CJNU 93.7 FM and cjnu.ca at 6:00 p.m. The video stream of all games is also available free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

The team returns home Friday, July 5 at 7:00 p.m., when the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks visit Blue Cross Park.

For information about 2024 Season Tickets, Mini Packs, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from June 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.