RailCats Powerless to Stop Red-Hot Milkmen Offense

Franklin, WI - The Gary SouthShore RailCats (39-58) could not keep up with the Milwaukee Milkmen (56-42) as their offense led the way to a 14-5 victory on Saturday night.

The Milkmen struck right away in the bottom of the first, scoring the game's first run on a wild pitch, but their big early rally came in the third. They erupted for five runs to pull ahead 6-0, forcing the RailCats to play from behind.

Gary SouthShore started to make their way back into the contest in the top of the fourth as they found their way into the contest in the middle frames. An LG Castillo single, his 100th hit of the season, brought Francisco Del Valle home to provide the RailCats with their first run. One inning later, Del Valle lifted a sacrifice fly to center field, plated Thomas Greely, lowering the deficit to four.

However, the Milkmen canceled out the two tallies almost immediately. They struck for another pair of runs in the fifth, pushing their lead back up to six at 8-2.

Heading into the top of the sixth, the 'Cats turned to the long ball to get back within striking distance. Jacob Bockelie and Miguel Sierra teamed up to clobber back-to-back two-out home runs, a two-run shot and a solo shot respectively, cutting Milwaukee's lead down to three.

Nevertheless, Milwaukee produced a swift response. The hosts countered by scoring once in the bottom of the sixth and posting another five-run frame in the eighth, putting the 'Cats away and sealing the win.

