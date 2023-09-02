Monarchs Reveal Playoff Opponent, Play at Home Friday

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Playoff baseball is coming back to Kansas City Friday night.

The Kansas City Monarchs, fresh off their fourth division title in four seasons, have chosen the Sioux Falls Canaries as their first-round opponent in the American Association's Miles Wolff Cup Playoffs.

Division champions have the right to pick their opponent in the best-of-three first round, known as the West Division Series. The Monarchs will travel to Sioux Falls for Game 1 on Wednesday. They'll return home for Game 2 Friday at 7 p.m. A potential deciding third game would take place Saturday at 6 p.m., also at Legends Field in Kansas City.

The Monarchs (57-39) hold the best record in the American Association. The Canaries (50-47) sit in third place in the West Division standings with three games left in the regular season.

Kansas City owns a 7-6 record over Sioux Falls in the regular season. Joe Calfapietra's team is 6-3 over the Canaries at Legends Field.

The full Wolff Cup Playoffs schedule is below. Game times and matchups for future rounds are still to be determined.

9/6âââWest Division Series game 1 at Sioux Falls (time TBA)

9/7âââOff Day

9/8âââWest Division Series game 2 vs. Sioux Falls, 7:00 p.m.

9/9âââWest Division Series game 3 vs. Sioux Falls, 6:00 p.m. (if necessary)

9/10ââTravel

9/11ââWest Division Championship Series game 1

9/12ââOff Day

9/13ââWest Division Championship game 2

9/14ââWest Division Championship game 3 (if necessary)

9/15ââTravel

9/16ââWolff Cup Finals game 1

9/17ââWolff Cup Finals game 2

9/18ââOff Day

9/19ââWolff Cup Finals game 3

9/20ââWolff Cup Finals game 4 (if necessary)

9/21ââWolff Cup Finals game 5 (if necessary)

