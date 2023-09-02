Late-Inning Runs Boost Monarchs to League's Best Record

September 2, 2023 - American Association (AA) - Kansas City Monarchs News Release







KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Six runs across the seventh and eighth innings helped the Kansas City Monarchs pull away for an 8-2 win over the Lake Country DockHounds at Legends Field Saturday night.

The win officially clinches the best overall record in the American Association for the Monarchs. This is the third year in a row that the Monarchs have finished with the best overall record which has never been done before in the American Association.

Monarchs starting pitcher Zac Grotz threw six strong innings in his second start with the Monarchs. The right-hander allowed two unearned runs on four hits. He struck out seven batters and only walked one.

Monarchs catcher Chris Herrmann made his case for Player of the Year stronger. Herrmann went 4-for-5 with two runs scored.

The Monarchs got on the board first in the bottom of the second inning. Jacob Robson laced an RBI single to make it 1-0 Monarchs. LJ Hatched dropped down an RBI single and it was 2-0 KC after two.

The DockHounds responded in the top of the third. A fielding error on LJ Hatch brought in a run for Lake Country to make it 2-1. The DockHounds tied it when a Herrmann throwing error on a stolen base made it 2-2.

Both teams went quiet until the Monarchs' rally began in the seventh. The Monarchs loaded the bases to set up a two-run single from Micker Adolfo; it was 4-2 KC. Brian O'Grady smoked an RBI single to put KC up 5-2 after seven.

Justin Wylie crushed a solo shot in the eighth for his 16th homer of the season. A two-run blast from Jan Hernandez put the Monarchs up 8-2 after eight for the final score.

Patrick Weigel entered in the ninth and closed out the game. Monarchs reliever Trey Jeans (6-0) got the win and DockHounds reliever Brady Kais (1-5) got the loss.

UP NEXT: The Monarchs continue a four-game home series versus the DockHounds. Game three is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday. Zach Matson will be on the mound for the Monarchs versus Lake Country's Franklyn Kilome.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from September 2, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.