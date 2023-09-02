Cougars Can't Complete Comeback

GENEVA, Ill. - Despite playing their first game as a playoff bound team, the Kane County Cougars (48-50) suffered their second straight loss against the Lincoln Saltdogs (47-51) Saturday night at Northwestern Medicine Field.

Josh Allen's 12th homer of the year tied the game at one in the 4th inning, but Lincoln quickly got their offense going with a three-run 5th. The Saltdogs took advantage of three walks and one hit by pitch from the Cougars pitching staff.

The Cougars scratched across runs in the 6th and 8th innings, but couldn't put any across in the 9th to tie the game. Hector Sanchez singled home two runs in the 6th. Olivier Basabe and Michael Woodworth each picked up an RBI in the 8th.

CJ Carter worked two perfect innings out of the bullpen, including striking out the side in the 8th and collecting four strikeouts on the night.

Starter Karch Kowalczyk (0-1) suffered the loss, while Abdalla Arias (6-4) picked up the win.

The Cougars continue the series with the Saltdogs Sunday night. Westin Muir (5-3) will take the mound for the Cougars. Lincoln has yet to announce their starter. It will be 80's Night on Sunday along with post-game fireworks. For tickets and more information call 630-232-8811 or visit kccougars.com/tickets.

