Sarringar Blasts Two Homeruns to Propel Birds to Third Consecutive Win

September 2, 2023 - American Association (AA) - Sioux Falls Canaries News Release







Cleburne, TX - Spencer Sarringar homered twice and drove in four on Saturday to power the Canaries past Cleburne 7-4 at La Moderna Field.

Trevor Achenbach opened the scoring with an RBI double in the bottom of the second before crossing home plate on a sacrifice groundout from Sarringar. Later in the inning Ozzie Martinez delivered an RBI single to give the Birds a 3-0 lead.

Sarringar's first professional homerun was a solo shot in the top of the fourth but Cleburne rallied to tie the game with four runs in the fifth.

Sarringar smacked a two-run roundtripper in the sixth inning to put Sioux Falls in front for good and Aaron Whitefield added a solo shot in the seventh.

Beaux Bonvillain tossed 3 1/3 scoreless innings of relief to earn the win while Jose Cruz retired all three batters he faced to pick up his third save. Sarringar, Wyatt Ulrich and Logan Eickhoff each finished with two hits as the Canaries improve to 51-47 overall. The Birds will look to clinch the four-game series Sunday at 6:05pm.

