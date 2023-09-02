Goldeyes Drop Heartbreaker in Fargo

FARGO, ND - The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (50-48) rallied for two two-out runs in the bottom of the ninth inning and defeated the Winnipeg Goldeyes (42-56) 5-4 on Saturday night at Newman Outdoor Field.

The Goldeyes led 4-3 going to the bottom of the ninth when RedHawks third baseman Nick Novak led off with a single against Goldeyes closer Samuel Adames (2-4). A sacrifice bunt and a ground out advanced him to third base with two out. However, designated hitter John Silviano ripped a single to right which tied the game 4-4. Pinch runner Evan Alexander replaced Silviano at first. Then left fielder Leobaldo Pina (18) lofted a fly ball to shallow right which fell among three defenders. Alexander who took off from first as the pitch was delivered and scored the game-deciding run. Pina also started the scoring for Fargo-Moorhead in the first with a two-run homer. Five of his homers have come against Winnipeg.

Goldeyes offensive highlights included a pair of RBIs for catcher Hidekel Gonzalez (8) who singled home a run in the second and hit a solo homer in the fourth. It was his first homer since July 2nd at Kansas City. Shortstop Keith Torres (4) homered leading off the sixth. He reached base safely four times and was two-for-two with two walks, a stolen base, and two runs scored.

Tyler Jandron was the "opener" and allowed two runs in two innings. RJ Martinez followed up his American Association Pitcher of the Week honour striking out eight - a season-high and matching a pro career-high for him in 5 2/3 innings.

Benjamin Holmes (1-0) in his third game with the RedHawks earned the win pitching a scoreless ninth.

The penultimate game of 2023 is Sunday afternoon in Fargo with at 4:00. Right-hander Landen Bourassa (11-5) will start for Winnipeg against Fargo-Moorhead righty Brenden Heiss (0-0). Bourassa will try for his eighth straight win in as many outings.

GOLDEYES SCALES

Brynn Martinez was the starting third baseman, a position he hadn't played since college summer ball. However, after stealing third in the first inning he injured his groin and had to come out before taking the field defensively. Dayson Croes who was supposed to have the night off replaced him as a pinch runner and played third.

Andy Armstrong played second base for the first time with Winnipeg. He's played there before in college and other MLB Partner League teams.

Tra Holmes hit leadoff for the first time this season.

The last 11 Goldeyes games have been decided by three runs or fewer and the squad is 4-7. Opponents are out scoring Winnipeg 48-46 in that span.

In one-run games, Winnipeg is 10-19.

Fargo-Moorhead clinched the season series against Winnipeg as they are up 8-4.

