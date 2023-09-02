Explorers First Round Playoff Matchup Set

CHICAGO - While the Sioux City Explorers were getting set to face the Chicago Dogs in their Saturday game of the weekend series, the team learned their playoff opponent for the American Association playoff chase for the Miles Wolff Cup. The Explorers will travel to Fargo to face the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks in game one of the first round West Division Series at Newman Outdoor Field on Wednesday night, September 6 at 6:30 p.m. The X's will host games two and three (if necessary) on Friday, September 8 at 7:05 p.m. and Saturday, September 9 at 6:05 p.m. at Mercy One Field at Lewis and Clark Park. The Kansas City Monarchs made their announcement earlier in the afternoon that they have chosen to face the Sioux Falls Canaries, which left the Explores and Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks as the other first-round matchup in the divisional round of the Wolff Cup Playoffs.

The Explorers clinched their playoff spot last Wednesday night in a win over Kansas City but did not know their opponent or any other details until today's announcement. It is the sixth time under Manager Steve Montgomery the team has made the postseason and the seventh in the American Association. The Explorers made the Northern League playoff three times before joining the American Association in 2008. Overall, this is the 10th playoff appearance for the Explorers.

The Explorers and the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks met 15 times this season with the Explorers winning 10 of the 15. Sioux City went 6-3 on the road in Fargo and 4-2 at home in Sioux City.

First Round Schedule

Sept. 6 Sioux City @ Fargo-Moorhead 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 8 Fargo-Moorhead @ Sioux City 7:05 p.m.

Sept. 9 Fargo-Moorhead @ Sioux City 6:05 p.m.(if necessary)

The Explorers are in Chicago this weekend as they wrap up their final series of the season. The team will be off on Tuesday, September 5 before game one in Fargo Wednesday. Playoff tickets for the two games in Sioux City can be purchased at the Mercy One Field at Lewis and Clark Park box office or by calling 712-277-WINS. You can catch all the X's action on aabaseball.tv and on radio at KSCJ 94.9 FM and 1360 AM.

