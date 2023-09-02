Late Comeback Goes for Naught in Loss to RedHawks

FARGO, ND - The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (49-48) will officially have a chance to repeat as American Association champions as they clinched a trip to the playoffs in a 4-2 win over the Winnipeg Goldeyes (42-55) on Friday night at Newman Outdoor Field. The game was completed in one hour and 59 minutes.

Once again, Goldeyes starter Joey Matulovich was outstanding but with nothing to show for it. He allowed two runs over seven innings with five strikeouts. Unless he pitches again this year he'll finish with 121 strikeouts, most likely placing him second in the AA. Fargo-Moorhead jumped in front in the bottom of the first on a homer to right by centre fielder Dillon Thomas (8). He would add an RBI single in third making it 2-0 RedHawks.

Fargo-Moorhead starter Kelvan Pilot retired the first 12 Winnipeg hitters before allowing a single to left fielder Miles Simington leading off the fifth.

The Goldeyes eventually got cooking in the eighth when designated hitter Chris Burgess drew a full count walk versus Pilot. Catcher Jackson Smith followed and slipped a double down the third base line scoring Burgess from first making it 2-1 Fargo-Moorhead. Pilot was then removed for Garrett Alexander (1-5). Winnipeg first baseman Tommy McCarthy flied out to centre but advanced pinch runner Najee Gaskins to third who would score when the next batter- centre fielder Javeyan Williams delivered a game-tying sacrifice fly.

The next Goldeyes pitcher Josh Vincent (0-3) was trusted to keep the game tied but the first RedHawks hitter in the bottom of the eighth, left fielder Scott Schreiber (11) greeted him with a long homer to left for the game-deciding run. Thomas added to the lead with a two-out double in the same inning completing the scoring and giving him a three-RBI night.

Reza Aleaziz (11) pitched a perfect ninth for the save. Pilot allowed two runs (both earned) in seven-plus innings. Alexander went one shutout frame for the win.

The second game of this series will be Saturday at 6:00 p.m. in Fargo. Winnipeg will send the reigning AA Pitcher of the Week RJ Martinez (6-4) to the mound against Fargo-Moorhead's Tyler Grauer (6-4) in a matchup of southpaws.

GOLDEYES SCALES

Matulovich in his last five starts allowed four runs in 35 innings (1.03 ERA) with 29 strikeouts.

