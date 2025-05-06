Kansas City Comes Back to Defeat Goldeyes in Preseason Finale

May 6, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release







KANSAS CITY, KS - The Kansas City Monarchs (2-0) defeated the Winnipeg Goldeyes 5-2 in a preseason contest at Legends Field Tuesday afternoon. The game was called after the top of the eighth inning to prevent pitchers from exceeding their pitch counts.

The Goldeyes (1-4) took a 2-0 lead in the top of the third frame. First Jacob Robson brought home Andy Armstrong with a one-out single to right field, then Kevin García scored on a Max Murphy base hit to left. With Winnipeg rallying, the inning came to an early end owing to Kansas City starter Patrick Pridgen having thrown his allotment of pitches for the day.

The Monarchs got one of those runs back in the bottom of the inning Jesse Galindo - who started for the Goldeyes - uncorked a wild pitch allowing Jaylyn Williams to scamper home.

The home side took the lead in the sixth on a two-run single to left-centre field by Robbie Glendinning that drove in Ross Adolph and Jorge Bonifacio, giving Kansas City a 3-2 edge.

They would add two more in the bottom of the seventh when Álvaro González singled to centre plating Williams and Bonifacio drove in Adolph with a single to left field that made the score 5-2 Monarchs.

Mitchell Lambson, Derrick Cherry, and Tasker Strobel appeared in relief for the Goldeyes.

Winnipeg will open the 2025 regular season Thursday evening against the Railroaders in Cleburne, Texas. First pitch is scheduled for 7:06 p.m. CDT. Landen Bourassa (0-0, 0.00 ERA) will make his first Opening Day start for the Goldeyes, while fellow right-hander and former big leaguer Gabe Klobosits (0-0, 0.00 ERA) is expected to take the mound for Cleburne.

Trevor Curl will have the pregame show live on CJNU 93.7 FM and cjnu.ca at 6:30. The video stream of all Goldeyes games is available free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

The home opener at Blue Cross Park versus the Milwaukee Milkmen is scheduled for Tuesday, May 20 at 6:30 p.m. The first 5,000 fans in attendance will receive an exclusive Goldeyes jersey compliments of Manitoba Blue Cross and Imperial Parking.

For information about 2025 Season Tickets, Mini Packs, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.

