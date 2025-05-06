Early Offense Powers Monarchs to Victory over Goldeyes

KANSAS CITY, KS - The Winnipeg Goldeyes dropped the first of a two-game preseason set to the Kansas City Monarchs at Legends Field by a score of 6-1 Monday evening.

A warm spring evening mixed with the smell of new artificial turf was the right mixture for Kansas City's offense. The Monarchs struck first in the bottom of the second inning. After Goldeyes starter Landon Leach walked the first two batters, former big leaguer Jorge Bonifacio blooped a shallow single into centre field to score Ross Adolf from third base to make it 1-0. Another walk would load the bases to set up a grand slam home run off the bat of third baseman Robbie Glendinning that give the Monarchs a 5-0 advantage. The inning would end due to Leach's pitch count running high in the opening frame.

The Goldeyes answered in the top of the second. With two out and Evan Alexander on, having reached with a bunt single, Jake Guenther continued his hot spring with an opposite field double that cut the deficit to 5-1.

That score held until the bottom of the fourth inning when, after a leadoff double by Isiah Gilliam and ground ball that moved him to third base with two away, Lázaro Armenteros singled to left field to bring the runner home. The Monarchs regained their five-run cushion and never looked back.

The Goldeyes had multiple threats with runners in scoring position however, all were with two out and they couldn't find the extra hit needed to score the runs.

Winnipeg will wrap up preseason play against the Monarchs Tuesday at 1:05 p.m. The game will be broadcast live on CJNU 93.7 FM and cjnu.ca, with the Pre-Game Show starting at 12:55.

The Goldeyes will begin the 2025 regular season Thursday, May 8 against the Railroaders in Cleburne, Texas. The home opener at Blue Cross Park versus the Milwaukee Milkmen is scheduled for Tuesday, May 20 at 6:30 p.m. The first 5,000 fans in attendance will receive an exclusive Goldeyes jersey compliments of Manitoba Blue Cross and Imperial Parking.

For information about 2025 Season Tickets, Mini Packs, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.

