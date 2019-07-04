RailCats Activate Left-Hander Liguori from Disabled List

GRAND PRAIRIE, TEXAS - The Gary SouthShore RailCats activated left-hander pitcher Lars Liguori from the 7-Day Disabled List before Thursday's series finale against the Texas AirHogs and placed right-hander pitcher Nick Floyd on the 7-Day Disabled List retroactive to Thursday, July 4th. Liguori is going to start Thursday's rubber game against Texas after missing the last seven games with a fatigued left arm.

Liguori is 3-4 on the year with the RailCats only complete game and a 5.96 ERA in 10 games (nine starts). In 57.1 innings pitched, Liguori has allowed 40 runs (38 earned) on 78 hits and 17 walks while striking out 31 hitters. Liguori has gone at least five innings in his last nine appearances and has gone at least seven innings in his last three starts.

2019 marks Liguori's seventh season of professional baseball and third with Gary. Last season, Liguori went 4-7 with a 3.52 ERA in 20 games (13 starts) and finished eighth among qualifying pitchers in the American Association in ERA.

Floyd signed his first professional baseball contract with Gary on June 16th following his senior season at Ball State University. In five appearances, Floyd is 0-0 with a 1.69 ERA and one hold. Floyd last pitched on Wednesday, allowing one unearned over a career-high 3.1 innings.

Floyd retired all six batters in his professional baseball debut, two via strikeouts, including the first batter he faced on June 16th vs. the St. Paul Saints. A native of Elkhart, Ind., Floyd retired 13 of the first 15 batters he faced and threw 4.1 hitless innings of relief to begin his career. Floyd also recorded his first professional hold on June 28th vs. Kansas City after allowing one run on a hit over two innings of relief.

Gary concludes their three-game series against Texas on Thursday at 6:05 p.m. Liguori opposes Hogs' right-hander Gan Quan (0-4, 6.00) on Independence Day.

