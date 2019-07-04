'Dogs Lose One-Off Game in Fargo on Thursday

July 4, 2019 - American Association (AA) - Lincoln Saltdogs News Release





FARGO, North Dakota - Joe Lytle collected three hits, but the 'Dogs left 12 men on in a 7-1 loss to the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks at Newman Outdoor Field on Thursday.

Lytle had three singles and now has hits in five of his first six games with the 'Dogs. Lincoln left seven runners on through the first four innings before the RedHawks scored the game's first run on a two-out RBI single in the 4th.

The 'Hawks added three more in the 5th. Tim Colwell made it 2-0 with a sacrifice fly, and both Chris Jacobs and Correlle Prime hit RBI singles to make it 4-0.

Lincoln starter John Brownell allowed four runs on eight hits over six innings in his ninth start of the year. He's gone at least six innings in eight of his nine starts.

Tyler Moore got a run back on a solo homer - his sixth of the year - to lead off the sixth inning. But the 'Dogs hit into their second inning-ending double play with the bases loaded to end any further threat.

Fargo-Moorhead added three more insurance runs in the 8th. Brian Olson clubbed a run-scoring triple, Tim Colwell added another with a single and Chris Jacobs capped the inning with a sacrifice fly.

The 'Dogs now head back home to play a third game in a third city over three days. Kansas City visits for a three-game, weekend series that opens on Friday night at 7:05 p.m. Pregame coverage can be heard at 6:35 p.m. on ESPN Lincoln 101.5 FM/1480 AM.

The Saltdogs are playing their 19th season in Lincoln. All ticket and promo information can be found at saltdogs.com, and follow the 'Dogs on Twitter/Instagram @saltdogsball.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from July 4, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.