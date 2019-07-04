American Association Game Recaps

Winnipeg 9, St. Paul 8-Box Score

1B Kyle Martin led the Winnipeg Goldeyes to a win over the St. Paul Saints Thursday.

The hard-hitting first baseman went 3-for-3 at the plate with a double, two home runs, four RBIs and one walk. CF James Harris also had a big night, going 1-for-3 with a triple, two runs scored, and three RBIs.

1B Brady Shoemaker paced the Saints going 3-for-4 at the dish with a double, three runs scored, three RBIs and a home run.

SP Joel Seddon was awarded the win. RHP Victor Capellan pitched a scoreless ninth to earn the save.

Gary SouthShore 10, Texas 5-Box Score

DH Colin Willis led the Gary SouthShore RailCats on Tursday, going 2-for-3 at the dish with a triple two RBIs and three walks. C Danny De la Calle also plated two runners for Gary SouthShore.

SP Lars Liguori earned the win after giving up four earned in 5.2 innings of work.

LF Jonathan Moroney went 2-for-4 and hit a solo home run for the Texas AirHogs. 1B Chen Junpeng went 2-for-4 and drove in three runners.

Kansas City 6, Sioux Falls 3-Box Score

The Kansas City T-Bones used a six-run bottom of the fifth to down the Sioux Falls Canaries on Thursday.

LF Casey Gillaspie led the T-Bones, going 2-for-3 at the dish with a double an RBI and a walk.

SP Henry Owens earned the win after pitching five scoreless innings. RHP Robert Calvano pitched four innings of relief for Kansas City to earn the save, giving up three runs in the process.

The Canaries collected just four hits in the game. C Graham Low, CF Brett Vertigan, and 3B Nyles Nygaard all had an RBI in the bottom of the ninth.

Cleburne 11, Chicago 8-Box Score

CF Zach Nehrir (1-for-5) and 3B Chase Simpson (2-for-5) both homered for the Cleburne Railroaders in their win over the Chicago Dogs Thursday.

1B Garrett Buck and RF Hunter Clanin also had strong nights for Cleburne, each going 3-for-4 and driving in multiple runners.

SS Jordan Dean paced the Dogs, going 3-for-4 at the dish with a homer run and three RBIs.

Sioux City 3, Milwaukee 2-Box Score

Sioux City took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first via a sacrifice fly by SS Nate Samson.

Milwaukee tied the game on an RBI single by 2B Jose Rosario in the top of the fourth. The Milkmen took a lead one inning later, scoring on a double play ball.

The Explorers tied the game at 2-2 in the next frame on bases loaded walk of 3B Jose Sermo.

DH Dexture McCall hit an RBI single in the bottom of the 12th to deliver the Explorers a win.

